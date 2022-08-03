Read on foxillinois.com
2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
Studies show certain drivers are getting pulled over more
CHICAGO (WICS) — Motorists of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at rates higher than that of white drivers according to data collected and reported by police across the state. In 2021, Black drivers were approximately 1.7 times more likely to be stopped by police...
Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
What's new at the Illinois State fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair is a week away, and there will be some new things to see this year. In fact, it might be impossible to miss one of the new exhibits--dinosaurs!. The dinos will be as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet...
Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially announced the new Illinois Department of Public Health Director on Thursday. During the announcement, Gov. Pritzker spoke about health care and abortion access in Illinois. "I've said it before and I'll say it again abortion is health care," Governor Pritzker said....
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
Annual Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic kicks off
MOUNT AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — It was an afternoon of family fun in Mount Auburn on Thursday. The 135th Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic week kicked off with a pageant at the grandstand at the Mt. Auburn Community Park. The pageant has a Little Miss and Little Mister for kids...
ISP squad car struck by DUI driver
CHICAGO (WICS) — Another Illinois State Police squad car was hit this week in a Scott's Law Violation. It happened around 2:19 a.m. on Thursday on I-90. Illinois State Police (ISP) say 27-year-old Robert M. Regal, of Chicago, was traveling northbound when he failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the back of the squad car.
