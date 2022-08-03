NBC and Days of Our Lives Just Gave ABC and General Hospital a Cavernously Wide Opening to Once Again Dominate Daytime — Here’s How

Read on soaps.sheknows.com
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’
Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Chad Confronts Leo About the Night of Abigail’s Murder — and Xander Gets Holy in Order to Nail Gwen
Who killed Abigail remains a huge question in Salem. In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of August 8 – 12, two suspects are left in Abby’s murder, but which one did it? Read about the details and watch the latest preview below. Chad...
Absolutely Nobody Believes Esme Is Really Dead on General Hospital — Plus, the One Thing That Needs to Not Happen In Willow’s Storyline
This week on General Hospital, Trina’s trial finally concluded, but it was Esme’s fall that was the real shocker. Willow finally got the news we were all expecting, and Sasha had her biggest meltdown yet. Other than that, the week ended on a slow note with a bunch of storylines we only occasionally get to see.
General Hospital’s Rebecca Herbst Marvels at a Particularly Momentous Day: ‘And Now I’m Crying’
Our biggest days are made so much better when we get to share them with others. It’s not every day you turn 25 — or rather, your character does! Well, technically General Hospital‘s beloved Liz Webber is a bit older than that, but Rebecca Herbst just celebrated a quarter century of playing the heroine. And it’s truly an achievement that not only did she originate the character, she’s been the only one to play her on a regular basis in all that time (though Martha Madison did fill in beautifully while Herbst recovered from meningitis once).
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: With Major Story Looming, Douglas Is Recast
Once again we are going to see a different face on a daytime character. The Bold and the Beautiful has recast the role of Thomas and Hope’s son Douglas with newcomer Django Ferri. Though the actor was only supposed to be a temporary fill-in for Henry Joseph Samiri, due a scheduling conflict, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Ferri has now become a permanent recast in the role. Look for him to first appear on Thursday, August 11.
Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’
Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
Outlander Preview: Everything We Know About Season 7 — and the New Spinoff
Fans of the Fraser clan will soon be able to binge a whole lot more of the series they love. Arguably one of the most binge-worthy series ever, Outlander, which is based on the incredible set of novels by Diana Gabaldon, is already filming its next season — its seventh — but that’s not the reason we’re promising much more of it. Oh no, as happens so often with the Fraser family, there’s an unforeseen plot twist coming…
General Hospital’s Vanessa Marcil Has the Perfect Response to a Maurice Benard Scammer Who Clearly Has No Clue Who She Is
Sonny and Brenda’s portrayers knew just what to say!. Here’s a little pro tip: When scamming folks, try to have some idea of who you’re scamming before you move in for the kill. If, for instance, you’re impersonating someone who actually knows the person you’re claiming to be representing, you might want to steer clear of them. Here’s a second pro tip: Don’t scam people!
Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Sends a Heartfelt Message to Fans: ‘I Can’t Talk Too Long, ‘Cause I’ll Get Emotional’
“It’s been difficult in the most marvelous way.”. The Young and the Restless vet Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) is not only one of daytime’s favorites but is currently starring as Big Daddy in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in New York City. He recently took some time out before a matinee to give fans a video tour of his dressing room, as well as one of the third oldest off-Broadway houses.
Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant & Feeling 'Hopeful & Amazing'
Click here to read the full article. Congratulations, Chrissy Teigen! The Cravings cookbook author just announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and gives us a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that is conceiving — and announcing a pregnancy — when fertility treatments and prior infant loss are involved. Teigen and hubby John Legend already share daughter Luna and son Miles, and seem totally elated to announce this new pregnancy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen’s August 3 Instagram post features her adorable baby bump front and center. It’s on full display as she poses in...
Brooke Flips Her Lid When Deacon Shows up at Her Place Right Before Ridge Is Due Home
On the Forrester jet, Finn, Steffy and Taylor laugh as Finn says the kids are asleep and Ridge is pinned under them, also asleep. As Steffy and Finn kiss, Taylor enthuses that she is so happy — this is a milestone for their family! As the flight continues, Taylor relives the kiss with Ridge in her mind and smiles. Steffy notices and questions her.
General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Shares a Series of Photos of Her Daughter That Will Make You Do an About-Face
Talent clearly runs in the family. Lots of actors share with their Instagram followers photos of their children. But few and far between are the ones that share — or even could share — photos like the ones that Cynthia Watros did earlier this week. In picture after...
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Is Offered a Chance to ‘Give the Middle Finger to His Family and Piss Off Victor’
Young & Restless viewers are well aware that even when Adam is down, he is by no means out. And the week of August 8, right when he’s at his lowest, a new opportunity is presented to him on a silver platter. It’s Always Darkest Before the Dawn.
Bold & Beautiful Couples Update: A Complete List of Who’s With Whom and Who’s About to Split!
Life moves fast in Los Angeles — and couples even faster!. To live and love in Los Angeles — sounds like a great name for a film, right? Well, movies wish they could squeeze as much romantic drama in an hour and a half as The Bold and the Beautiful does in a third of that time. If the CBS sudser is any indication, the city of angels is an unending hotbed of triangles, quadrangles and couple swapping. In fact, there’s so much changing of romantic partners going on, it can be tough to keep track of whether Ridge is with Brooke or Taylor, not just depending on the week, but between the beginning and end of an episode!
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: What Zende Has Been Doing During Steffy and Finn’s Reunion Just Might Rock the Forresters to Their Core
He may be more than just another handsome face after all. It’s been a while since The Bold and the Beautiful caught us up with Zende. Quite a while, to be exact. That got us to wondering: What the heck has he been up to while the entire show has revolved around Steffy and Finn’s reunion and Sheila’s reign of terror?
Sonny Literally Pulls Chad Off the Bar When He Goes On a Bender — and Xander and Sarah Start Their Own Investigation
Abe finds Paulina drinking a martini in the Square. She orders one for him and they engage in flirty banter. Paulina then brings up him running for governor. Nicole hobbles up on crutches, giving Abe the opportunity to get out of the conversation. However, Paulina thinks Nicole can help her talk some sense into him.
Days of Our Lives
Kristen desperately needs Rolf’s plan to work in order for her to achieve her goals. The mad genius assures her that nothing will go awry. (Admit it, don’t you wish you had a Rolf of your own on call?) There’s no place like home… especially when said residence...
Days of Our Lives: How the Show Is Sneakily Setting Up a New ‘Elani’ Without Us Even Realizing
Relationships on Days of Our Lives can often be a case of “blink, and you’ll miss it.” Sometimes, though, they’re telegraphed so clearly, we can see them coming from a mile away. Take, for example, Jada and Eric. They’re obviously headed for a romance!. After...
Sophie Turner Is Embracing the Pregnant Life in Cute Throwback Bump Picture
Click here to read the full article. Sophie Turner is in the midst of newborn life with her baby daughter, whom she welcomed on July 14, 2022. But the Game of Thrones actress, who also shares daughter Willa, 2, with husband Joe Jonas, is feeling nostalgic for her pregnancy. (I mean, she probably was getting a lot more sleep then, so who can blame her?) In honor of Throwback Thursday yesterday, she posted a never-before-seen bump picture, and it looks so peaceful. “Full of baby,” the actress captioned the photo on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
