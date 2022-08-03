NBC and Days of Our Lives Just Gave ABC and General Hospital a Cavernously Wide Opening to Once Again Dominate Daytime — Here’s How

Life moves fast in Los Angeles — and couples even faster!. To live and love in Los Angeles — sounds like a great name for a film, right? Well, movies wish they could squeeze as much romantic drama in an hour and a half as The Bold and the Beautiful does in a third of that time. If the CBS sudser is any indication, the city of angels is an unending hotbed of triangles, quadrangles and couple swapping. In fact, there’s so much changing of romantic partners going on, it can be tough to keep track of whether Ridge is with Brooke or Taylor, not just depending on the week, but between the beginning and end of an episode!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO