Kentucky State

Western Kentuckians volunteering with American Red Cross in eastern Kentucky

By Mike Pickett
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Among those helping flood survivors in eastern Kentucky are American Red Cross volunteers from western Kentucky, including some from places hit by the December 10th tornado.

“This will be a long process,” said Rickey Porter, who has been in eastern Kentucky since Friday, volunteering with the Red Cross.

“We’re helping the people in the shelters, and we’re also going to be given comfort and care and financial assistance to those who lost loved ones,” he said.

He’s helping eastern Kentuckians, just as eastern Kentuckians were among those helping people in places like Porter’s home town of Olaton in Ohio County rebuild since the December 10th tornado. Porter says he’s impressed how so many are pitching in already.

“The neighbor helping neighbor, people helping however they can. I can drive down these little country roads in places were it says free food and people are grilling, and handouts and stuff and trying to take care of workers,” he explained.

Misty Howard of the American Red Cross of Western Kentucky says 18 volunteers from the chapter are among the hundreds from around the country now in flood damaged counties, helping with damage assessments, working at emergency shelters. and getting medical and other important needs to people who lost everything.

“It’s very touching to see that our volunteers step up, and do the good work,” she said.

Howard says some Red Cross volunteers who helped western Kentucky rebuild are now getting the same help rebuilding from this latest disaster.

“I have met a couple of our eastern Kentucky volunteers who did come and help during the tornado and they’re so thankful that we’re able to repay and come be the hands and feet for the disaster in this area,” Howard said.

Howard adds some volunteers from outside Kentucky who were in the western part of the state earlier this year, are now back in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

