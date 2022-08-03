ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Montgomery beats former team as Cardinals blank Yankees

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery blanked his old teammates over five innings and Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run as the St. Louis Cardinals handed the New York Yankees their season-high fourth straight loss, 1-0 Saturday night.Making his first start for St. Louis since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier in the week, Montgomery (4-3) was taken out after five innings for precautionary reasons due to cramping."It's tough to throw against a team you just left. For him to do what he did was pretty special," St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. "He had nine groundball outs. A really...
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a huge problem in the starting pitching rotation

The New York Yankees have struggled after the All-Star break to put together wins as fatigue settles in. Several injuries and lacking their usual mojo have impacted the team’s success, but there’s no doubt they have enough aptitude to go on another lengthy hot streak. General manager Brian...
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Detmers, Moniak, Fletcher help Angels split DH with Mariners

Reid Detmers pitched seven smooth innings, Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Saturday night for a doubleheader split.David Fletcher homered and drove in three runs for the Angels, who dropped the opener 2-1 as Ty France hit a two-run homer and George Kirby struck out eight over six innings for Seattle.In the nightcap, Taylor Ward got the scoring started in the third with an RBI double that drove in speedy Magneuris Sierra from first base. Ward came home later in the inning on Max Stassi's...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Can the New York Yankees trust Gerrit Cole in the playoffs?

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees made history in late 2019 by agreeing to a colossal $324 million deal over 9 years. This was the largest contract ever for a pitcher at the time. It still remains the largest in total value. Only Trevor Bauer and Max Scherzer have surpassed the deal in annual average value. The Yankees sought to have Cole man the helm of their rotation for the remainder of his career by locking him down with this megadeal. Eternally in search of their 28th championship title, the Yankees thought that Cole would help them “bring it home.” However, this dream has yet to come to fruition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
MLB
FOX Sports

Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees steal bullpen arm from the Tampa Bay Rays via waivers

The New York Yankees were looking for a bit of bullpen support, especially with Miguel Castro still on the 60-day injured list. It is also possible they utilize Clarke Schmidt in the coming days as a potential spot starter; added depth to help smooth things over couldn’t hurt. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Max Scherzer Ks 11, pitches Mets past Braves for DH sweep

NEW YORK — Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Atlanta Braves 6-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs as New York took the opener 8-5, and the Mets stretched their NL East lead to 5 1/2 games.Mets fans taunted the second-place Braves in the ninth inning of Game 2 by performing the tomahawk chop, a tradition at games in Atlanta despite complaints from some Native American groups that the action is degrading.Pete Alonso had three singles, including a bases-loaded...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays (57-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-66, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-4, 2.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -266, Tigers +218; over/under is 7...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Jorge López gets 1st save with Twins in 4-1 win over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS — Trade acquisition Jorge Lopez earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy Leon drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central remains one game over Cleveland.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Hunter Greene added to IL by Reds with strained shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ depleted pitching staff took another hit Friday when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Greene, who turns 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the...
CINCINNATI, OH

