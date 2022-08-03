Read on www.foxsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Made So Many Moves at Trade Deadline
Cashman walks through his frenzy of activity leading up to the deadline, making the best team in baseball even better
Yardbarker
Could we see Oswald Peraza with the Yankees before the end of 2022?
The trade deadline has come and gone and the Yankees were able to make some big moves. For New York, they were able to secure some major deals and they were able to keep their top tier prospects. One prospect I’m surprised they held onto is shortstop Oswald Peraza.
Montgomery beats former team as Cardinals blank Yankees
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery blanked his old teammates over five innings and Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run as the St. Louis Cardinals handed the New York Yankees their season-high fourth straight loss, 1-0 Saturday night.Making his first start for St. Louis since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier in the week, Montgomery (4-3) was taken out after five innings for precautionary reasons due to cramping."It's tough to throw against a team you just left. For him to do what he did was pretty special," St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. "He had nine groundball outs. A really...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a huge problem in the starting pitching rotation
The New York Yankees have struggled after the All-Star break to put together wins as fatigue settles in. Several injuries and lacking their usual mojo have impacted the team’s success, but there’s no doubt they have enough aptitude to go on another lengthy hot streak. General manager Brian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Detmers, Moniak, Fletcher help Angels split DH with Mariners
Reid Detmers pitched seven smooth innings, Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Saturday night for a doubleheader split.David Fletcher homered and drove in three runs for the Angels, who dropped the opener 2-1 as Ty France hit a two-run homer and George Kirby struck out eight over six innings for Seattle.In the nightcap, Taylor Ward got the scoring started in the third with an RBI double that drove in speedy Magneuris Sierra from first base. Ward came home later in the inning on Max Stassi's...
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Yardbarker
Can the New York Yankees trust Gerrit Cole in the playoffs?
Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees made history in late 2019 by agreeing to a colossal $324 million deal over 9 years. This was the largest contract ever for a pitcher at the time. It still remains the largest in total value. Only Trevor Bauer and Max Scherzer have surpassed the deal in annual average value. The Yankees sought to have Cole man the helm of their rotation for the remainder of his career by locking him down with this megadeal. Eternally in search of their 28th championship title, the Yankees thought that Cole would help them “bring it home.” However, this dream has yet to come to fruition.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead
San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees steal bullpen arm from the Tampa Bay Rays via waivers
The New York Yankees were looking for a bit of bullpen support, especially with Miguel Castro still on the 60-day injured list. It is also possible they utilize Clarke Schmidt in the coming days as a potential spot starter; added depth to help smooth things over couldn’t hurt. In...
Max Scherzer Ks 11, pitches Mets past Braves for DH sweep
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Atlanta Braves 6-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs as New York took the opener 8-5, and the Mets stretched their NL East lead to 5 1/2 games.Mets fans taunted the second-place Braves in the ninth inning of Game 2 by performing the tomahawk chop, a tradition at games in Atlanta despite complaints from some Native American groups that the action is degrading.Pete Alonso had three singles, including a bases-loaded...
FOX Sports
Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
FOX Sports
Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays (57-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-66, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-4, 2.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -266, Tigers +218; over/under is 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Jorge López gets 1st save with Twins in 4-1 win over Tigers
MINNEAPOLIS — Trade acquisition Jorge Lopez earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy Leon drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central remains one game over Cleveland.
FOX Sports
Hunter Greene added to IL by Reds with strained shoulder
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ depleted pitching staff took another hit Friday when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Greene, who turns 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright reveals approach to facing Yankees' Aaron Judge and impersonates Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals' RHP Adam Wainwright revealed how he is going to pitch to New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge. Wainwright also gave a funny impression of Albert Pujols.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Bookmaker says Cubs won't win World Series again in his life
"The Chicago Cubs have no hope or direction," PlayUp USA head of wagering Rex Beyers (45 years old) told FOX Sports. "They will not win another World Series in my lifetime. I am fairly convinced of that." For the second time in 10 years, the Cubs find themselves in the...
Comments / 1