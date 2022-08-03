ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

broomfieldenterprise.com

Heart of Broomfield: Martinez goes ‘above and beyond’ for families

It’s apparent that the 2022 Heart of Broomfield Education Award recipient is more than just a staff member at Westlake Middle School to the students and families who she works with daily. Veronica Martinez has been a Community Outreach Liaison with WMS for about six years after she “volunteered...
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

YWCA to celebrate 100 years, looks ahead to next century

The YWCA is celebrating 100 years in Boulder County by honoring women who have served as mentors or helped the community, hosting a luncheon with the theme “Better Because of Her.”. Janet Beardsley, who retired as the YWCA Boulder County’s executive director in 2016 after 30 years, is the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
LOUISVILLE, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Area food bank leaders talk ‘explosive’ food insecurities with Neguse

Almost a dozen representatives from Boulder County and Broomfield County food bank agencies sat down with U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse on Thursday at the Community Food Share in Louisville to offer their concerns and perspectives about the surge in hunger and food insecurity. After listening to the burden of supply...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Why a Viral Post of Denver Landlords Raising Rent Is Fueling the Fight for More Renters’ Rights

Rent has skyrocketed around the country this year, and Denver is no exception. The metro area currently has the highest average rents of any major city in the so-called fly-over states, according to a June report from Realtor.com, and we might even lose that caveat soon: The city’s median rent of $2,032 has risen more than 10 percent since June 2021, edging Denver’s rental market ever closer to the nation’s most historically expensive cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The housing pinch is so acute that a state Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been flooded by applicants hoping for financial relief since late 2021.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver

Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reopening of Montbello High School means 'absolutely everything' to many in community

It was billed as the largest school turnaround effort in Denver Public Schools history. The vote to close Montbello High School more than a decade ago, was meant to usher in high performing schools for far northeast Denver.But it left a large part of the city without a comprehensive high school.  Bryan Sanders, a Montbello alum, parent and an old neighbor of CBS4's Justin Adams, said, "For us as a community, we felt our school was taken from us." Sanders has watched and waited for this day. His son Sean will enter as a freshman at the newly-reimagined Montbello High...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont

People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
LONGMONT, CO

