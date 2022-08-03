Read on www.coloradohometownweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
This ‘Pretty Woman’ really singsOnStage ColoradoDenver, CO
Related
broomfieldenterprise.com
Heart of Broomfield: Martinez goes ‘above and beyond’ for families
It’s apparent that the 2022 Heart of Broomfield Education Award recipient is more than just a staff member at Westlake Middle School to the students and families who she works with daily. Veronica Martinez has been a Community Outreach Liaison with WMS for about six years after she “volunteered...
Catholic elderly care facility in Denver to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
coloradohometownweekly.com
YWCA to celebrate 100 years, looks ahead to next century
The YWCA is celebrating 100 years in Boulder County by honoring women who have served as mentors or helped the community, hosting a luncheon with the theme “Better Because of Her.”. Janet Beardsley, who retired as the YWCA Boulder County’s executive director in 2016 after 30 years, is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milehighcre.com
Two Multifamily Properties Within Minutes of Anschutz Medical Campus Sell to Investors
The separate sales of two apartment communities in Aurora were announced this week. Both properties are within minutes of The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, giving them significant rental upside. Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit, 50,466-square-foot apartment community located at 11300 E. 16th Ave in Aurora, has sold...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
Q&A: Denver Health CEO speaks to Denver7 Investigates
Following more than a year of reports exposing what some current and former paramedics described as a “culture problem,” Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein agreed to an interview.
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Area food bank leaders talk ‘explosive’ food insecurities with Neguse
Almost a dozen representatives from Boulder County and Broomfield County food bank agencies sat down with U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse on Thursday at the Community Food Share in Louisville to offer their concerns and perspectives about the surge in hunger and food insecurity. After listening to the burden of supply...
rockydailynews.com
Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
KJCT8
UPDATE: Auraria Campus has been confirmed safe to enter, normal operations will resume tomorrow
UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. Aug. 5 - DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Auraria Campus Police Department has cleared the campus as safe to enter. There is no active threat at this time. Campus will remain closed for the remainder of today, but normal operations will resume tomorrow, August 6. UPDATE: 2:10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
5280.com
Why a Viral Post of Denver Landlords Raising Rent Is Fueling the Fight for More Renters’ Rights
Rent has skyrocketed around the country this year, and Denver is no exception. The metro area currently has the highest average rents of any major city in the so-called fly-over states, according to a June report from Realtor.com, and we might even lose that caveat soon: The city’s median rent of $2,032 has risen more than 10 percent since June 2021, edging Denver’s rental market ever closer to the nation’s most historically expensive cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The housing pinch is so acute that a state Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been flooded by applicants hoping for financial relief since late 2021.
Westword
Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver
Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
Denver Zoo announces name of otter pup
The Denver Zoo welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1. On Friday, staff announced his name!
Teenage burn victim given new outlook on life through 'spray-on skin' treatment
A New Mexico teen is now able to recognize himself in the mirror thanks to a new treatment at UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center in Aurora.
Reopening of Montbello High School means 'absolutely everything' to many in community
It was billed as the largest school turnaround effort in Denver Public Schools history. The vote to close Montbello High School more than a decade ago, was meant to usher in high performing schools for far northeast Denver.But it left a large part of the city without a comprehensive high school. Bryan Sanders, a Montbello alum, parent and an old neighbor of CBS4's Justin Adams, said, "For us as a community, we felt our school was taken from us." Sanders has watched and waited for this day. His son Sean will enter as a freshman at the newly-reimagined Montbello High...
police1.com
'You're really in a pressure cooker': Denver sees exodus of longtime police chiefs
DENVER — Nine chiefs of police, accounting for 63 years of cumulative service leading police departments across metro Denver, have left the job in just the last year. The reasons run the gamut — from retirement to resignation to termination — and cover communities big and small, from Aurora and Lakewood to Golden and Morrison.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
Comments / 0