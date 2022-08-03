Read on www.whas11.com
Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
Louisville man arrested for string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses over the past few months. Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief. According to arrest reports, Terry...
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD: Man dies after apparent hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a man’s death after a hit-and-run on I-64. According to police, officers responded to the area of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In their initial investigation, police said the man was a victim of...
'The guy is a menace to society': NuLu business owners take steps to keep neighborhood safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu business owners breathed a sigh of relief after Louisville Metro Police arrested the man accused of multiple burglaries in the area Thursday. Landlord Andy Blieden claimed Lester Terry broke into his buildings, 'Cultured' and 'Jaclyn Journey Design Studio' multiple times. "I hope he stays behind...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers found a man...
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
Man shot at J. Alexander’s in east Louisville files lawsuit against restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the parking lot at J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center last year has filed a lawsuit against the business for negligence leading to his injuries in the shooting. The lawsuit in May 2021 in Jefferson Circuit Court and...
Numerous break-ins costing NuLu businesses
Louisville Metro Police have a suspect, but right now, he's still on the loose. They're not sure if he has broken into all of them.
NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest
Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 1 year...
LMPD: Man found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Old Louisville on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Merit Board votes to uphold firing of former Louisville police detective accused of threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective accused of threatening to kill other officers will not get his job back. Christopher Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, said the Police Merit Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to uphold Palombi's termination. Palombi was fired by LMPD in March 2022 after...
'I still am fighting off these charges'; Louisville calls for charges against protesters to be dropped after federal LMPD arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists and loved ones are still expressing relief Friday after multiple current and former Louisville Metro Police officers were arrested on federal charges in the Breonna Taylor case. It was a moment so many were waiting for since Taylor was killed in her home in March...
2 people shot in Algonquin neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street. Officers arrived and found...
KSP Post 4 July Activity Report: Troopers arrest nearly 400, cite over 600 speeders, give 225 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its July Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,293 citations and arrested 30 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 384 arrests and served 101 criminal court documents. Cited 601 speeders and...
Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. His attorney confirmed Joshua Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning. The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime. Jaynes was accused of...
License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved […]
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise awareness to those working to fight the disease. Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for months to return to some form of normalcy. Community activists hold...
Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
