Louisville, KY

Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
SHIVELY, KY
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers found a man...
SHIVELY, KY
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest

Children's Education | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes her mother Joanna Smith who has been a child educator for 41 years to talk ALL about children's education. Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Man found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Old Louisville on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
2 people shot in Algonquin neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. His attorney confirmed Joshua Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning. The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime. Jaynes was accused of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges

An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise awareness to those working to fight the disease. Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for months to return to some form of normalcy. Community activists hold...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
