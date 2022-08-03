Fundraising underway for $50 million arts center in Wasatch County

After 20 years of meeting early every Tuesday morning, starting next week, the Park City Toastmasters will begin offering evening meetings too. Park City Toastmasters has been providing supportive and positive learning experiences to members by helping to develop communication and leadership skills through public speaking. For the last 20 years, local members have been meeting every Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. at the Summit County Library. Due to interest from community members who can’t make it then, Toastmasters president Debbie Sebek says they’re going to start offering about half of their meetings on Tuesday evenings on the third floor of the Park City Library.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO