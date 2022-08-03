Fundraising underway for $50 million arts center in Wasatch County

Read on www.kpcw.org
Park City Toastmasters to start evening meetings August 9th
After 20 years of meeting early every Tuesday morning, starting next week, the Park City Toastmasters will begin offering evening meetings too. Park City Toastmasters has been providing supportive and positive learning experiences to members by helping to develop communication and leadership skills through public speaking. For the last 20 years, local members have been meeting every Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. at the Summit County Library. Due to interest from community members who can’t make it then, Toastmasters president Debbie Sebek says they’re going to start offering about half of their meetings on Tuesday evenings on the third floor of the Park City Library.
August 24 open house set for winter transit service proposals
This winter, Park City transit could be adding a few new bus routes as well as transit on demand to some of town’s outlying areas. But city officials will be looking for public input before adding the $1.6 million price tag to the budget. Park City Transit officials revealed...
Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner
Dakota Pacific has been working on a followup to its proposal for its proposed high-density housing development in Kimball Junction. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt told KPCW Friday that the county’s planning, transportation, engineering, and public works departments will now analyze the study Dakota Pacific provided. After that,...
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
Coalville to host demolition derby, cowboys, carnival at Summit County Fair
The Summit County Fair is here, bringing annual traditions like the demolition derby, rodeo and livestock sale to Coalville. As the fair progresses, its schedule will only get busier with competitions, the carnival and youth programs, on top of the main-ticket events. Fairgrounds events at Coalville City Park begin Saturday...
Summit County emergency medical services could operate differently next year
Emergency medical services in Summit County may look different next year as East Side and West Side fire chiefs develop a vision for how their departments provide aid in the long term. Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti appeared before the Summit County Council on Wednesday to advocate for...
Park City hotel, a stalwart, could be replaced by a large housing project
The Park City Planning Commission in late August is scheduled to review a large housing development at the address of a stalwart hotel, a project that intends to replace the lodging property with a mix of market-priced condominiums and restricted affordable units. The project appears on an agenda for an...
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
Heber City Council supports adding land for new high school
The Wasatch County School District wants to annex the site that’s been proposed for the new high school into Heber City limits. Heber City supported the move at its regular meeting Tuesday. The proposed high school location is on 48 acres just west of Heber City and north of...
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
Lehi to spend $14.3 million installing 5,700 secondary water meters; residents to eventually pay for usage
The Utah State Legislature passed a law in the last session requiring cities to install secondary water meters on all homes by 2030. The bill is in response to Utah’s drought and for water savings. Secondary meters will allow water providers to understand water usage by businesses and homeowners better.
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
Summit County Council to hold property tax hearing next week amid community concern
Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said the plan is to hold a briefing about property tax notices next week and allow for public comment. The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will be on hand to discuss the assessment process and why many residents are seeing their taxes go up.
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
Celebrating Summer and Other Foodie Events in Salt Lake and Park City
Restaurateur Bill White and his talented staff invite you to celebrate a Taste of Summer at Ghidotti’s restaurant in Park City. The culinary team at Ghidotti’s has added new summer items to the menu that you’re sure to love. Start your meal with Ricotta Bruschetta: grilled bread, house-made ricotta, honeycomb, extra virgin olive oil and lemon zest.
10 Top Park City Hiking Trails (Canine Approved!)
Park City, Utah, is an outdoor and nature lover’s dream come true. This hiking hot spot has more than 400 miles of public hikes in the beautiful scenery. Enjoy the Utah wilderness and stunning views on these trails around Park City. Park City has a variety of trails, ranging...
UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — According to a Twitter post from BountifulPD, all major issues due to the heavy rain have been taken care of. Additionally, they report no traffic accidents. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards with the Bountiful Police Department, PD, said rain has stopped in Bountiful City. However, there...
Wildfire mitigation work to close trails on Treasure Hill
Starting Thursday, crews will begin a fuels reduction program on Park City's Treasure Hill open space. Trail closures will impact hikers and bikers. The work is scheduled Monday-Saturday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Trails will reopen at 4 p.m. each day. The work is expected to conclude by August...
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
