Veteran journalist Dan Smith releases second novel, ‘NEWS!’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The people behind The Prizery want you to know it’s open and ready to entertain. For the first time in three years, the summer stock season was back. “We were able to bring in professional performers from around the nation to do a production of Xanadu this summer and then while they were here, many of them taught six weeks of summer camp,” says Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, the Executive Director of The Prizery.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO