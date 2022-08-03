Veteran journalist Dan Smith releases second novel, ‘NEWS!’

Read on www.wdbj7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Stuart has final concert in First Friday Summer Jam Series
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - The finale of Stuart’s First Friday Summer Jam Series was Friday night. One Family Productions partnered with Patrick County Tourism to bring the monthly event to the Stuart Farmers’ Market. Music Road Co performed a variety of music at the amphitheater. Palumbo’s Hoagie House...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Providing access to arts in Southside is a mission of The Prizery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The people behind The Prizery want you to know it’s open and ready to entertain. For the first time in three years, the summer stock season was back. “We were able to bring in professional performers from around the nation to do a production of Xanadu this summer and then while they were here, many of them taught six weeks of summer camp,” says Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, the Executive Director of The Prizery.
WDBJ7.com
News business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– by selling books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the most frustrating things about going on vacation is finding a regional food, then looking for something similar back home. For lots of people that’s New York bagels. in this week’s Hometown Eats we point you in the direction of some big apple bagels in Botetourt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WDBJ7.com
Annual “load the bus celebration” kicks off in Roanoke
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of the William Byrd High School Drumline and William Fleming and Patrick Henry High School cheerleaders could be heard outside the Bonsack Walmart Friday afternoon. They were welcoming in the kickoff for the annual “load the bus celebration” on the weekend of the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Library has new permanent StoryWalk®
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Public Library has a new permanent StoryWalk® at the Summit View Business Park. Children and adults can read the entire book, progressing from sign to sign, as they move along the trail. FCPL Manager of Youth Health Services Dorothy Anderson says the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been part of the Roanoke community for more than 30 years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. “It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,”...
WDBJ7.com
Whitesnake cancels tour due to lead singer’s illness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whitesnake will not make its scheduled September 9 appearance at Elmwood Park during itsr “Farewell Tour” after the band’s announcement canceling dates. The event’s page on Virginia’s Blue Ridge had the following statement from lead singer David Coverdale:. “It is with...
WDBJ7.com
Garden of Grace sees a growing need
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Botetourt County is pulling baskets of produce from its community garden in hopes of filling the plates of its neighbors in need. “Funny as this may sound. I think we would like to extinguish hunger one tomato at a time or one squash at a time,” Pastor Chuck Miller said.
WDBJ7.com
Cave Spring Knights prep for year 2 under Nick Leftwich
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Knights were 3 and 7 last year, the first year for Head Coach Nick Leftwich. But Leftwich has successfully changed the culture of the program, and there have been several signs of tangible progress as he gets set for year number two in southwest Roanoke County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Ribbon-cutting for Buena Vista business a first for new innovation center
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A ribbon-cutting in Buena Vista was a milestone for a new business there, and a preview of coming attractions for the business incubator where it started. Buena Vista’s Mundet-Hermetite Factory printed paper products for the tobacco industry. It closed in 2015 after more than 50...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Organization host Building Our Community Together
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together. A back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
WDBJ7.com
Friends, family come together to continue woman’s mission after cancer death
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before her passing Jaclyn Hostetter, wanted to raise money, and spread awareness to help nurses after domestic violence led to the deaths of four Rockbridge County healthcare workers. “It makes you question things, and it makes you wonder what’s making us vulnerable to domestic violence,” said...
WDBJ7.com
Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Stuart town officials are involving the community in the new downtown Stuart revitalization plan. Patrick County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a revitalization plan for downtown Stuart. Officials involved in the plan met with community members at the...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech experts discuss Kentucky flooding impacts
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “These communities are absolutely in crisis. That’s the immediate aftermath of a disaster like this,” said Liesel Ritchie, associate director of the Virginia Tech Center for Coastal Studies. For Eastern Kentucky residents, disaster struck overnight in late July. “Flash floods are rare events;...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WDBJ7.com
William Fleming Colonels Vow To Finish in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Coach Jamar Lovelace begins his 5th season as head coach of the Colonels. And Lovelace welcomes back plenty of experience all over the field. “We’ve got about 7 guys on both sides of the ball returning,” said Lovelace. “We’re looking to build on that experience and carry some momentum into game one.”
Comments / 0