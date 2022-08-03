Willard Airport receives grant for Washington DC flights

Read on foxillinois.com
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
Macon County Conservation District awarded $2.9 million for addition to Fort Daniel Conservation Area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Conservation District receives $2,917,380.00 from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation to add 236 acres to Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The grant will allow the Conservation District to adjoin an additional 236 acres to the existing 370-acre Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The...
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
Need a Job? Decatur has over 2,000 job opportunities looking to hire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Need a job? Macon County has plenty of open positions. More than 2,000 jobs in the county need to be filled. Nationwide hiring in July was much better than expected. Nonfarm payrolls rose 528,000 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Leisure and hospitality jobs led the way with gains of 96,000, followed by professional and business services with 89,000.
After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic
Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
Farm Stands Selling Fresh Produce in Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
Delicious produce is being harvested all around the Champaign-Urbana area, so how can we get it onto our dinner tables?. It’s that time of the year when you hope your neighbor with the great vegetable garden goes out of town and asks you to “take care of things” in their absence. Or perhaps some oversized zucchini mysteriously appeared at your front door recently; just FYI, every Aug. 8 is National Sneak Some Zucchini onto your Neighbor’s Porch Day.
Salvation Army's school supplies drive kicks off
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Salvation Army's back-to-school supplies donation drive began Friday, August 5. Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart in Champaign and Vermilion counties for this back to school drive that allows people to buy school supplies right there in the store and drop them off in the donation box when they're leaving the store.
New German restaurant opens in Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year after Bayern Stube closed, a new restaurant is stepping in to take its place. The Horsch Radish is bringing German cuisine back to Gibson City, and it opened on Thursday in the former Bayern Stube building. Co-owners Sam Horsch and Matthew Ertel have been extra busy preparing […]
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
Community Counts: Darrin Hightower’s 2nd Annual 100 Haircuts
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With many kids anxiously awaiting to hear their alarm clocks ring again for school and the worries of a new year flooding their minds, parents are feeling much of the same. Only their big concerns are paying for new school supplies, clothes, haircuts and more. In Danville, scratch off haircuts. On […]
New mayoral candidate for Danville
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Danville mayor. Jackie Vinson is currently the Executive Director of the Vermilion County Housing Authority, and she thinks her experience in that role makes her an ideal candidate. As a Danville native, she said she wants to make sure decisions […]
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
Wapella Township gets resignation and restitution from road commissioner
WAPELLA — The Wapella Township Board in May asked its road commissioner to resign and pay restitution for thousands of dollars in personal charges the board determined he made to the township’s credit card. According to minutes from a May 10 meeting of the township board, “The board...
Bobcat sightings in Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
Potts Appointed Chief Diversity Officer at DACC
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Danville Area Community College’s Board of Trustees appointed Stephane Potts to be the chief diversity officer. In this role, she helps the College achieve the diversity goals that are expressed in DACC’s mission, the strategic plan, and in the recently approved Equity Plan. Ms. Potts has been the director for the College’s counseling and advisement department at DACC over the past 12years. As CDO, she joins the College’s cabinet and reports directly to DACC President Stephen Nacco. Her primary focus will be to help increase the recruitment, retention, and graduation rates for students from underrepresented groups, including those with low income. She has a master’s degree in counseling from Eastern Illinois University and is a DACC graduate.
