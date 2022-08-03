ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner hopes to defend title at this week’s Wyndham Championship

By Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tf7rK_0h3sKkaQ00

Kevin Kisner won a six-man playoff on the second playoff hole of the 2021 Wyndham Championship to claim his fourth career PGA Tour win. This week, the Aiken, South Carolina native hopes to make it back-to-back wins at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Yeah, I love Sedgefield, love coming back to Greensboro and the Wyndham Championship,” said Kisner at his Wednesday press conference. “This is a great tournament hosted by great people, and fortunate enough to come prevail out of a six-man playoff was really awesome. So excited to get going here again in 2022 and try to do it again,” added Kisner.

Kisner, currently No. 28 in the Official World Golf Rankings, has his eye on a return to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. He has reached the Tour Championship in five of the last seven seasons.

“Yeah, this is it. This is a big stretch to win the FedExCup and you have to be at East Lake to win it,” said Kisner. “So the goal is to go there and have a chance. I’m right on the verge, I just need to play solid these next few weeks and everything will take care of itself,” he added.

The Top 30 after the first two rounds of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs qualify for the Tour Championship. Kisner is currently No. 33 in the FedEx Cup standings. The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin at next week’s FedEx St.Jude Championship with the top 125 players in the standings. The field is cut to the top 70 for the BMW Championship, and then trimmed to the top 30 for the Tour Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxmVz_0h3sKkaQ00
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 15: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 15, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kisner, consistently one of the best putters on tour, is hoping a return to Sedgefield will help him make a run into the top 30. “I played solid last week. I missed the cut, but had a bad putting day on Friday,” said Kisner. “I haven’t seen bermudagrass in a long time for the summer, so I’m looking forward to the next two weeks on bermudagrass,” he added.

He believes his accuracy with the driver and his putting will be key this week. “Well, you’ve got to drive it straight, for sure. It’s awfully narrow. Then, two, I think the greens are so perfect that you can hole a lot of putts, so you’ve got to get hot with the putter,” said Kisner.

Kisner is one of several players with Aiken and Augusta ties in this week’s field , including Scott Brown, Henrik Norlander, Vaughn Taylor, Matt NeSmith and Greyson Sigg. Kisner tees off at 7:45 AM on Thursday in round one.

