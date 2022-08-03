Read on www.grahamleader.com
Graham Leader
County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire
Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
WFFD marks increase in fires caused by transients
Fire officials said several of the recent house fires on abandoned properties have been caused by transients or people who aren't supposed to be there.
Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case
A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
Graham Leader
YCSO, GPD assist with US Marshal search
A manhunt is underway in Young County for a Palo Pinto County man with multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and abandoning or endangering a child. The Young County Sheriff’s Office and Graham Police Department are working with the U.S....
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
3rd vacant house fire caused by transients this week, WFFD say
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled another vacant house fire, marking it the third one this week caused by vagrants. Around 5:08 p.m. on Friday, August 5, WFFD responded to the 5000 block of Kemp Boulevard of reports of a house fire. Arriving on scene, firefighters could see smoke showing from […]
Graham Leader
UPDATE: Body found near Victory Street
UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 – — Graham Police Department identified David Dewayne Barnwell, 28, of Graham, as the deceased body found near the 300 block of Victory Street Wednesday, Aug. 3. GPD was notified by Young County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, Stan Mahler that the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to positively identify the subject.
Graham Leader
Graham woman indicted on murder charge
A Graham woman was arrested Sunday evening in relation to a Texas Ranger investigation into the February 2021 death of a 19-month-old child. Geneva Leeann Lewis, 44, of Graham, was arrested Sunday, July 31, following a July grand jury indictment for the charge of murder of Jensen Lee Conner, Lewis’ foster child. According to the Young County Jail roster, Lewis was released on $50,000 bail later that day.
Graham Leader
Wanda Faye Nolette
Wanda Faye Nolette, 87, passed away Friday, July 29, at her home in Graham. Wanda was born June 7, 1935, in Creek County, Okla. to the late Charles Haskell and Leona (Hanks) Mead. She married David Lee Nolette Oct. 12, 1984 in Salinas, Calif. and he preceded her in death May 11. Wanda retired from Pacific Bell in Salinas, California after 32 years.
Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say
YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Graham police chief gives update on body found
The latest from Graham's Police Chief Brent Bullock on two ongoing situations in Young County.
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
Body found in Graham, police investigating
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
WFPD looking for suspects in counterfeit money case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in passing counterfeit money. Public Information Officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said that Financial Crime Detectives are working the case that involved two males and that this crime is considered forgery […]
