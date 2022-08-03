WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

1 DAY AGO