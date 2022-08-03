ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Graham Leader

County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire

Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
NEWCASTLE, TX
KXAN

Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case

A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO, GPD assist with US Marshal search

A manhunt is underway in Young County for a Palo Pinto County man with multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and abandoning or endangering a child. The Young County Sheriff’s Office and Graham Police Department are working with the U.S....
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
Graham Leader

UPDATE: Body found near Victory Street

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 – — Graham Police Department identified David Dewayne Barnwell, 28, of Graham, as the deceased body found near the 300 block of Victory Street Wednesday, Aug. 3. GPD was notified by Young County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, Stan Mahler that the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to positively identify the subject.
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham woman indicted on murder charge

A Graham woman was arrested Sunday evening in relation to a Texas Ranger investigation into the February 2021 death of a 19-month-old child. Geneva Leeann Lewis, 44, of Graham, was arrested Sunday, July 31, following a July grand jury indictment for the charge of murder of Jensen Lee Conner, Lewis’ foster child. According to the Young County Jail roster, Lewis was released on $50,000 bail later that day.
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Wanda Faye Nolette

Wanda Faye Nolette, 87, passed away Friday, July 29, at her home in Graham. Wanda was born June 7, 1935, in Creek County, Okla. to the late Charles Haskell and Leona (Hanks) Mead. She married David Lee Nolette Oct. 12, 1984 in Salinas, Calif. and he preceded her in death May 11. Wanda retired from Pacific Bell in Salinas, California after 32 years.
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
GRAHAM, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Texoma's Homepage

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Graham, police investigating

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD looking for suspects in counterfeit money case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in passing counterfeit money. Public Information Officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said that Financial Crime Detectives are working the case that involved two males and that this crime is considered forgery […]

