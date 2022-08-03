ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner talks long lines, high turnout and other Election Day issues

By Maeve Ashbrook
KAKE TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kake.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat

A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Boil water advisory issued for Cassoday

CASSODAY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Cassoday public water supply system located in Butler County. In their press release they detail several precautions that customers in Cassoday should take:. Boil water for one minute prior...
CASSODAY, KS
KAKE TV

In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel

It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
MCPHERSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Elections
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KAKE TV

Small plane crashes near Stearman Field in Butler County

BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed east of Stearman Field in Butler County on Friday. It happened around 11 a.m. near SW Meadowlark and SW 40th Street. Pictures from the scene showed a small plane upside down in a field. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash

The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Long Lines#Voter Turnout#Politics Local#Election Local
KAKE TV

Andover teen dies after car crashes into creek; alcohol possibly involved

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed an Andover teen overnight. Emergency crews responded at just after 12 a.m. Friday to a crash in the 13000 block of SW 120th Street, which is southeast of Andover. Undersheriff Damion Cundiff said deputies located the wrecked vehicle submerged in Fourmile Creek with only the rear wheels above the water.
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Every bit counts’: Jones family shares update as community rallies behind them

Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A three-day fundraiser organized by a Spangles general manager managed to raised $17,100 to support the Nickerson family. On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky for Nickerson High School basketball star AAU tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy