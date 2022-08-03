Sedgwick County Election Commissioner talks long lines, high turnout and other Election Day issues

Read on www.kake.com
‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat
A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
Boil water advisory issued for Cassoday
CASSODAY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Cassoday public water supply system located in Butler County. In their press release they detail several precautions that customers in Cassoday should take:. Boil water for one minute prior...
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Wichita parents hope popular back-to-school tax-free weekend comes to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
Small plane crashes near Stearman Field in Butler County
BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed east of Stearman Field in Butler County on Friday. It happened around 11 a.m. near SW Meadowlark and SW 40th Street. Pictures from the scene showed a small plane upside down in a field. The...
When will Topgolf open? Here's a bird's-eye view of the construction progress
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's exciting for sure. I think it'll bring a lot of fun times over here and everything," said Kinley Swenson. The view from Swenson's apartment near Greenwich and K96 is much different than it used to be. Giant poles now tower over her at what will soon be Wichita's first ever Topgolf.
Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
Andover teen dies after car crashes into creek; alcohol possibly involved
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed an Andover teen overnight. Emergency crews responded at just after 12 a.m. Friday to a crash in the 13000 block of SW 120th Street, which is southeast of Andover. Undersheriff Damion Cundiff said deputies located the wrecked vehicle submerged in Fourmile Creek with only the rear wheels above the water.
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
Wichita woman launches app to try to help bars, restaurants find extra workers
It is something that Bethany White has been working on for over three years. This summer she launched her app Lunar, named after her daughter. "My daughter's name is Luna and then kind of like moonlighting, so it was like we got to go with lunar." The app aims to...
‘Every bit counts’: Jones family shares update as community rallies behind them
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A three-day fundraiser organized by a Spangles general manager managed to raised $17,100 to support the Nickerson family. On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky for Nickerson High School basketball star AAU tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.
Kansas mother, daughter hit by car are set to be released from hospital in less than 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KAKE) - A mother and daughter from Nickerson who, along with two other family members, where hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, last month are set to be released from the hospital in less than two weeks to start rehabilitation at home. A family member said on...
