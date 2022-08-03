ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 4 days ago

10:30AM Mayor Kenney to Speak at Camp Philly Press Conference

The Mayor will join Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Greater Philadelphia YMCA to celebrate Camp Philly 2022, a program to provide Philadelphia youth with a full tuition scholarship to a week-long sleepaway camp in the Poconos.

Location: Wright Recreation Center, 3320 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA.

1:30PM Mayor Kenney to Provide Remarks at Catto Scholarship Family Reunion

The Mayor will deliver remarks at the Catto Family Reunion to welcome new and returning cohorts of the Octavius Catto Scholars to the Community College of Philadelphia.

Location: CCP Bonnell Building & Student Life Courtyard, 1700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA.

