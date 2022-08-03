Power restored in The Village
UPDATE: Power has been restored to OG&E customers in The Village.
Original Story
THE VILLAGE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A large number of OG&E customers in The Village are without power Wednesday evening.
OG&E’s outage map shows that hundreds of customers in the The Village are experiencing a power outage as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
There's around 30 outages in Oklahoma City.
