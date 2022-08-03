ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village, OK

Power restored in The Village

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Power has been restored to OG&E customers in The Village.

Original Story

THE VILLAGE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A large number of OG&E customers in The Village are without power Wednesday evening.

OG&E’s outage map shows that hundreds of customers in the The Village are experiencing a power outage as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion

There’s around 30 outages in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

