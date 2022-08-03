ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Girl tied to bed posts in home with two dead bodies chewed herself free from restraints, investigators say

By Elizabeth White, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmekP_0h3sK19600

A 12-year-old girl escaped an alleged kidnapping at a mobile home where two decomposing bodies were found in Alabama, according to KTLA sister station WRBL.

Investigators are calling the girl who escaped early Monday morning a hero. They say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a week and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state. She escaped by chewing out of her restraints, damaging the braces on her teeth in the process, detectives say.

The man who lived at the mobile home, 37-year-old Jose Reyes, was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping 1st degree. Prosecutors expect to charge Reyes with two counts of capital murder, along with other charges, after their investigation revealed two decomposing bodies inside the residence.

Investigators believe the kidnapping occurred around July 24, with Reyes intending to inflict physical injury or sexual abuse. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett will not say how Reyes knew the child or if the child was related to the two individuals found dead inside the home. Their identities and cause of death have yet to be released. The child was not reported missing by any relatives

Abbett declined to say if her family had been located or not.

Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody

Reyes was located Monday in the Auburn area by U.S. Marshals and taken into custody. He remains behind bars in Tallapoosa County, on no bond, pending the additional charges.

The investigation began Monday when the sheriff says the girl was seen by a motorist as the child walked along County Road 34 away from the mobile home. The motorist called 911, deputies arrived and the girl received medical attention. Court documents indicate deputies observed marks on the victim’s wrists indicative of being restrained.

Multiple law enforcement agencies then began an investigation at the mobile home, and that’s when the bodies were located. The metal underpinning of the mobile home was ripped off, and it looks like investigators focused their attention along the ground under the mobile home.

Tuesday, yellow crime scene tape still surrounded the mobile home. Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s investigators remained at the scene. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are also involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police

An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Pomona police investigating deadly shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Fbi#Dead Bodies#Violent Crime#Wrbl#U S Marshals
KTLA

Male hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks reunited with family

A previously unidentified male patient who was brought into L.A. County-USC Medical Center and was hospitalized for nearly two weeks was reunited with his family shortly after the hospital sought the public’s help. The male, who was described as being 16 to 20 years old, had been taken to the hospital on July 22 with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Windsor Hills

The tragedy unfolded in the blink of an eye. At least six people were killed and eight injured when a woman driving a Mercedes sped through a red light, colliding with several other vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills Thursday. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. at South La Brea and Slauson avenues. […]
KTLA

Photos: 6 killed in Windsor Hills crash

Six people were killed and eight injured when a woman driving a Mercedes sped through a red light, colliding with several other vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills on Aug. 5, 2022. Video obtained by KTLA shows the Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed and – without braking – strike several vehicles […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Moreno Valley

A Fontana man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Tea Rose and Blue Lupin lanes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived on scene and found 38-year-old Jason Williams of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy