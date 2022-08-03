“Network-Based Marketplace Service Pricing Tool For Facilitating Purchases Of Bundled Services And Products” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220222751): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Related
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for caching emails for subsequent delivery (USPTO 11394681): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kwak, Victor (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11394681, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Acko General Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Latest Released Usage based. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Usage based. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Usage based.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Temporary Health Insurance Market Projected to Show Strong Growth : Anthem, CVS Health, Allianz, Zurich, Wellcare Health Plans
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The Latest Released Temporary Health Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 79 COVID-19 80 Impact of a Low Interest Rate Environment 81 Results of Operations 84 Consolidated Results of Operations 84 Segment Results of Operations 85 Segment Measures 88 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 89 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 91 Results of Operations by Segment 93 PGIM 93.
RELATED PEOPLE
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
New Information Science Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Emporia State University (The Information Behaviour of Individuals Changing Health Insurance Plans and an Exploration of Health Insurance Priorities): Information Technology – Information Science
-- New research on Information Technology - Information Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study investigated why individuals change their health insurance plans, factors that influence their health insurance plan choices and information sources used to compare and select their desired plans. Semi-structured interviews and card sorting exercises with state university employees in the Midwest region were performed.”
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market May See a Big Move: BAE Systems, Experian, NICE, FICO, CaseWare International
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
Patent Issued for GUI for configuring machine-learning services (USPTO 11392855): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Dorner, Theodore Edward ( Sugar Hill, GA , US), Murakonda, Sambasiva R. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many machine-learning (ML) models and algorithms require large amounts of data from different sources to be developed, trained, tested, or deployed. This data may be stored in multiple sources according to multiple formats, languages, and configurations, and may be accessible via numerous different protocols and APIs. Often when developing a model, more time is spentidentifying, acquiring, sorting, or filtering the data than in all other tasks combined. Programmers and designers may spend a significant amount of time identifying data sources and writing API requests to input data, finding the appropriate data in the files sent, translating the data into a usable computer language, and storing the data appropriately for developing the model.”
Patent Issued for High speed mainframe application tool (USPTO 11392432): Fidelity Information Services LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventor Ramanjani, Rajiv (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11392432 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A mainframe is a computer used by many large organizations for critical applications, bulk data processing (such as the census and industry and consumer statistics, enterprise resource planning, and large-scale transaction processing. Generally, mainframe computers may be a large, centralized machine that contains a large amount of memory, a large amount of storage space, and multiple processors, so it has ultra-processing power comparing to standard computer systems.
Niche Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Liberty Mutual Group, Allstate, Admiral Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reports from Minnan Normal University Describe Recent Advances in Agricultural Insurance (Inhibition or Promotion?-The Effect of Agricultural Insurance on Agricultural Green Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- New research on agricultural insurance is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from Zhangzhou, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Based on China’s provincial panel data from 2007 to 2019, this article discusses the impact of agricultural insurance on agricultural green development, and discusses the issue of regional heterogeneity.”
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
Patent Issued for Unmanned vehicle security guard (USPTO 11392145): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Flachsbart, Matthew ( Grapevine, TX , US), Graham ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Unmanned vehicles (e.g., unmanned aerial vehicles) are known for their use in combat zones. In combat zones, they are often used to surveille an area, damage a structures, or lethally wound a potential enemy combatant. The use of unmanned vehicles can go far beyond the aforementioned examples, especially outside of a combat zone and in a commercial setting. Businesses of all sorts are now developing innovative ways to use unmanned vehicles to benefit their business.”
CARS・
Key Person Income Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : The Hartford, Nationwide, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Key Person Income Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
834
Followers
25K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0