Douglas County, NE

Douglas County early voting applications mailed to constituents

KETV.com
 3 days ago
iheart.com

Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday

(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
LINCOLN, NE
Douglas County, NE
klkntv.com

Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
YORK, NE
WOWT

Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
News Channel Nebraska

Homeowners asked to ease lawn watering

Thousands of Omaha area homeowners are being asked to back off their lawn watering. It's only a recommendation as the Metropolitan Utilities District says it has adequate supplies of water but adds that high demand is currently causing some loss of pressure in the system, especially during the early morning hours.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
OMAHA, NE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kfornow.com

Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8

(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'Mutton bustin'' at the Sarpy County Fair

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Some kids spent Wednesday night trying to hang on tight to their sheep. This is “mutton bustin'” at the Sarpy County Fair. Instead of adults riding bulls, it’s kids riding sheep. Riders had to weigh less than 60 pounds, and you can...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark

OMAHA — An $82 million apartment complex is poised to dramatically change the look of the busy Dodge Street corridor, clearing multiple structures but preserving and repurposing a landmark animal hospital as the project’s “front door.” The new five-story building, with about 330 units, is to stretch across 2.5 acres southeast of 48th and Dodge […] The post An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE

