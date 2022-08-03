Byng Public Schools recognized for career and tech education

Read on www.kten.com
Metro public schools still have teacher vacancies with under a week before school starts
With less than week left until the new school year begins, Metro school districts are still trying to fill teacher vacancies.
Norman police, schools prepare for new school year with active shooter training
With the school year right around the corner, districts and even police departments have been preparing with active shooter training.
Ada food pantry event benefits 200 families
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — More than 200 families attended a food distribution drive at Asbury United Methodist Church in Ada on Thursday morning. The event has been held for some time, but its outreach has grown over the past year. "We were serving a little over 100 [families] before...
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
Sales tax breaks for back-to-school shoppers this weekend
(KTEN) — It's going to be a busy weekend for retailers and consumers as both Oklahoma and Texas are having their tax-free holiday weekends for back-to-school items. Ardmore Chamber of Commerce president Bill Murphy is emphasizing the benefits of shopping locally because of the city's return on investment. "Think...
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
Cyber crook holds Moore teen’s social media ransom
It’s a scary thought for anyone: Someone else using your name, your picture and your online accounts to spread vulgar messages to your friends, coworkers and family.
Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
Ardmore addresses concrete construction concerns
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's engineering department had some budgetary changes approved at Monday night's City Commission meeting. As part of the department's semi-annual budgetary updates, City Engineer Josh Randell had to make some changes to the plan so that construction in the city could move forward on schedule.
BBQ Showdown returns to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — For the ninth year, the Valero refinery in Ardmore is hosting its annual BBQ Showdown at Regional Park. Keeping with tradition, they kicked off the two-day event Friday with Cajun Night. Yes, I tried the smoked alligator and liked it! Tasted kind of like chicken.
EPA: Elevated cancer risk near Ardmore plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has documented elevated lifetime cancer cases in the vicinity of an industrial facility in Ardmore. The Lemco plant at 3204 Hale Road uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and other related materials. While ethylene oxide has industrial...
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
Ardmore company part of EPA investigation into cancer risk caused by chemical plant's emissions
ARDMORE, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency warned people who live near medical sterilizing plants in several states, including Oklahoma. A company in Ardmore is at the center of the EPA's investigation, specifically for putting too much ethylene oxide into the air. Authorities say that could cause an elevated cancer risk.
Crews battle wildfires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Pottawatomie County Emergency Management officials said crews are battling four grassfires in the county. One fire sparked north of Maud, and another is off Neal Road and Wanette. The second fire has burned about 100 acres, officials said. A third fire sparked on Sign Road,...
Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
Adorable Tiny House with Land is a Turnkey Ready Homestead
Whether you’re looking for an additional property or are just planning to go tiny full time, it can be rather tough finding a tiny house with land as a part of the complete package. This 24’ tiny house though, is just that and more!. With acres of land,...
Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility
A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation. Thompson has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway. Thompson is serving a life sentence for a 2003 first-degree murder conviction out of Oklahoma County. He also has a pending five-year sentence for a 2010 first-degree manslaughter conviction out of Pittsburg County, prison records show. That case involved the stabbing death of another inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in 2009.
Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Wednesday voted to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who has admitted to beating to death a friend and co-worker who refused to loan him $50 to buy cocaine. The board voted 3-2 to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to James Coddington, 50, who was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s home in Choctaw in 1997. Coddington beat Hale on the head at least three times with a hammer. Stitt said Wednesday that he hasn’t been formally briefed on Coddington’s case, but that with any clemency recommendation, he meets with prosecutors, defense attorneys and the victim’s family before making a decision. “Sometimes there’s not even a question of guilt — they’re admitting it, but do they deserve mercy?” Stitt told The Associated Press. “Those are all tough questions. What does mercy look like? What does justice look like? And I really take that very seriously and get by myself once I get all the facts and make that decision.”
