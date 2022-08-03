Read on www.localmemphis.com
MPD hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department hosted a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sea Isle Park on 5250 Sea Isle Road. According to a release, MPD gave away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students. Although the event is open to the public, MPD said the students had […]
Festival in Memphis gives back to the Raleigh community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For The Kingdom, a faith-based organization and retreat center, hosted the Raleigh Love Festival Tuesday August 2nd, at Raleigh Springs Civic Center. This event supplied families within the 38128 zip code with backpacks and supplies before the school year. Food trucks were also on site, as...
Health fair for Shelby County students going back to school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools held events today to get students ready to get back on the grind when schools resume on Monday. They held a 2.2k mile fun-run that finished at the district’s third annual Community Health Fair. The health fair provided basic health screenings to get everyone off to a healthy start for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
'Peer Power' gains steam with a big donation for its mentoring program
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Mid-South non-profit which helps thousands of students every year got a helping hand Thursday. Peer Power got a $35,000 check from Regions Bank to help expand the group's work to more schools. The organization hires University of Memphis students as "success coaches" in Memphis area high schools.
How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders, advocates, and business owners gathered Thursday to have a discussion about ending homelessness in the Mid-South. The Community Alliance for the Homeless put on the event at the University of Memphis’ South Campus Thursday. They discussed how issues of poverty, health, violence, and inequity intersect with systems such as healthcare, criminal justice, veteran affairs, and affordable housing.
Mid-south mother pleads with parents to talk to their children about bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Bullying continues to be a problem across the country and the Mid-South. It's happening in the school hallways and online, and it can have a deadly impact. According to the National Center for Education and Statistics, 20%, or one out of every five, middle and high school students report being bullied each year.
How to volunteer for St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteer registration is open for the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon. Marathon weekend in set for Dec. 1 through 3, 2022, benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Individuals and groups are needed to volunteer for indoor and outdoor events. They will handle things like handing...
Toddler overdoses on cocaine at Soulsville home
Police say a toddler overdosed on cocaine at home in the Soulsville area of South Memphis Friday afternoon.
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Mulroy celebrates big victory over Weirich in the Shelby County D.A. race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee's "trigger law" an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure. Steve Mulroy...
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
Runners race to Illinois in the 41st annual St. Jude Run to Peoria
MEMPHIS, Tenn — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital kicked off its 41st annual run to Peoria, Illinois, Wednesday morning. The 465-mile relay-style run continues day and night, rain and shine, until runners reach their destination on August 6th. When runners make it to Peoria, the city holds a parade and kicks off the St. Jude Telethon.
Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month. Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced […]
Calming fears for kids' safety before students head back to school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Unfortunately last school year ended with one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Since the Uvalde, Texas shooting ABC24 has talked with many parents who are nervous about sending their kids back to school. “In light of everything going on, how do we send...
Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship
In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
Captain D's expanding Memphis footprint
Captain D's has opened in Memphis, bringing the brand's total city footprint to 11 units under the direction of Nufish LLC, the second-largest franchisee Captain D's system. Nufish, led by Joe Springer, will add 10 restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas, according to a press release. "Experienced...
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
