WREG

MPD hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department hosted a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sea Isle Park on 5250 Sea Isle Road. According to a release, MPD gave away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students. Although the event is open to the public, MPD said the students had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Health fair for Shelby County students going back to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools held events today to get students ready to get back on the grind when schools resume on Monday. They held a 2.2k mile fun-run that finished at the district’s third annual Community Health Fair. The health fair provided basic health screenings to get everyone off to a healthy start for the 2022-2023 school year.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders, advocates, and business owners gathered Thursday to have a discussion about ending homelessness in the Mid-South. The Community Alliance for the Homeless put on the event at the University of Memphis’ South Campus Thursday. They discussed how issues of poverty, health, violence, and inequity intersect with systems such as healthcare, criminal justice, veteran affairs, and affordable housing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month. Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship

In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fast Casual

Captain D's expanding Memphis footprint

Captain D's has opened in Memphis, bringing the brand's total city footprint to 11 units under the direction of Nufish LLC, the second-largest franchisee Captain D's system. Nufish, led by Joe Springer, will add 10 restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas, according to a press release. "Experienced...
MEMPHIS, TN
