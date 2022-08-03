Welcome banners in 8 different languages added Downtown

Read on www.wibw.com
National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
Kids have fun with books, bikes at community event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids got to ride their bikes and enjoy a delightful story Friday at the “Read and Ride” event. The event put on by the Deer Creek summer program on Friday, August 5, where kids and adults made 4 stops to hear installments from a story called “The Bruce Swap,” by Ryan T. Higgins, read by celebrity readers such as District Attorney Mike Kagay.
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
City of Topeka redistricting process begins, community invited to provide input
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The process to redistrict the borders for Topeka City Council has started and the community has been invited to provide input. The City of Topeka says representatives from each of the city’s nine districts met for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 4, to start the redistricting process. It said redistricting of the City Council’s district boundary lines happens every decade - following the Census.
Shawnee Co. Dems picnic in the park to discuss election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Democrats held their annual summer picnic on Saturday, Aug. 6. Democratic candidates gathered and discussed what they bring to the table, and why it is important for them to win in November. Julia Kofoid with the Shawne Co. Dems says the constitutional amendment...
City of Topeka starts redistricting process
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
Caution, optimism as communities learn to live with COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new COVID cases rising in Kansas and nationwide, plus new variants continuing to emerge, it’s easy to wonder just how worried should we be. “Clearly, there’s a lot of activity with COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr. Clifton Jones, Stormont Vail Health vice president and an infectious disease specialist.
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
GRANADA THEATRE: Herrera says theater ‘will always have a piece of my heart,’ thanks residents for accepting her
The Emporia Granada Theatre and Director Rebeca Herrera have parted ways. Granada Board President Mike Helbert says the decision comes with opportunities developing for bookings and other events. Herrera, meanwhile, says the decision is bittersweet but the theater “will always have a piece of my heart.” She also credited several...
National Night Out Event kicks off
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff. “We have seen the best turnout we have had in five to six years for as long as I’ve been doing this event. Obviously with Covid people are back to doing this for the first time.” Says President of Crime Stoppers, Megan Green. “They were also giving out school supplies today so all the families were coming out in forces.”
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Highland Park High School hosts back-to-school supply drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School is helping kids in the community get ready for back to school. The High School hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. Students were required to be present in order to get supplies. The 2-hour...
LifeHouse ‘Heroes’ raised over $27K for child advocacy group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local non-profit calculated the totals for a fundraising project started last month. LifeHouse dubbed 15 local men as heroes in mid-July, giving each of them three weeks to raise at least $1,000 for the organization. They did that, and a whole lot more, bringing in just over $27,000.
KU to welcome former Moran policy advisor as Associate Vice Chancellor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says Kyle Christian will join the team as Associate Vice Chancellor for Federal Relations starting on Aug. 15. KU said Christian will bring significant legislative experience and deep knowledge of the federal funding process to the position. It said he comes to Lawrence from Thermo Fisher Scientific - a global life sciences leader - where he helped lead federal government engagement for the company.
Lawrence eatery to host midsummer party with fine dining, non-alcoholic drinks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence eatery will host a midsummer Sunset Patio Party featuring fine cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages. 715 Restaurant in Lawrence says it will host its fourth Sunset Patio Party of the season with a midsummer celebration including dinner, alcohol-free beverages and community. “It used to be...
Johnson County approves plans for $2M community greenspace
On Thursday, commissioners approved plans for the design, financing and maintenance of the Johnson County Square greenspace.
Local dogs to enjoy dog days of summer at Shawnee Co. pools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local K9s will enjoy the dog days of summer at Shawnee County pools to close out the recreation season as school starts. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the ever-popular season-ending dog swims have been scheduled for Aug. 11 at Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center - 4201 SW Reinisch Pkwy. - and Aug. 15 at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center - 300 NE 43rd St. - from 5 - 7 p.m.
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
High demand for meat impacting local butchers
KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
