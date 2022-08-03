Northwestern Mutual Earns Best-Ever Showing on National Ranking of "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors"

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL, PERSONAL AND MULTILINE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KT&D, INC. IN DELAWARE
CHICAGO , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. KT&D, Inc. provides multi-line insurance solutions, including medical malpractice, commercial and personal, and employee benefits...
Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?
Back in the early days of the pandemic, the United States' patchwork of state-run unemployment systems got a real-world stress test — and didn't do very well. Antiquated computer systems crashed, people couldn't get through by phone to ask questions or get information about their applications and there were massive processing delays in many states.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
Editorial l Florida property insurance industry remains in turmoil
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) A dramatic decision to transfer the risk of property insurance companies failing to. consumers held off crisis in the property insurance market by preventing at least temporarily the downgrades of approximately 17 to 27 Florida insurers by the insurance rating company Demotech. These downgrades...
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
National roofing, construction company announces Lubbock location
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal (TX) A national roofing and construction franchise is coming to Lubbock , with a local man leading the way, according to a Storm Guard news release. Storm Guard specializes in "essential home restoration services," including weather issues. The franchise has more than 30 locations, five of which are in.
Rollout of property insurance fraud squads spikes Florida prosecutions
Months of work by newly created insurance fraud squads has led to a more than twofold increase in successful property insurance fraud prosecutions across Florida, the state’s chief financial officer reported. CFO Jimmy Patronis said last month that the deployment of two new 12-person insurance fraud units in Central Florida led to the opening of nearly 200 cases that so far have…
Weston Property & Casualty the fifth Florida insurer to go insolvent in 2022
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) In another sign of distress for Florida’s property insurance industry, Coral Gables-based Weston Property & Casualty has become the fifth insurer to be declared insolvent in 2022. Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday asked the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Rehabilitation and Liquidation...
Meridian Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Michigan
DETROIT , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading Medicaid managed care plan and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, recently celebrated 25 years of providing high-quality care and services to its members across. Michigan. . "Meridian has been an essential part of the. Michigan. community for more than...
Members of Third Eye Blind Share First Car Memories
Mercury Insurance's 'My First Car' takes an intimate look at music artists' first rides. have partnered up again to help connect music fans with the artists they love through the creation of Mercury's "My First Car" series, which provides an inside look at artists' fond memories and firsts behind the wheel.
Study Findings from University of Pittsburgh Broaden Understanding of Insurance (A Scoping Review of Us Insurers Use of Patient-reported Outcomes ‘): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To complete a scoping review of US health insurers’ use of health-related quality of life (HRQOL) patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). Literature review. A literature search was constructed for articles that contained an insurer-related term and an HRQOLrelated term between 1999 and 2019 using the MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, EconLit, and Business Source Complete databases.”
