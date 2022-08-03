Fujita Health University Reports Findings in Gastrectomy (Safe implementation of robotic distal gastrectomy performed by non-endoscopic surgical skill qualification system-qualified surgeons): Surgery – Gastrectomy

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
New Information Science Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Emporia State University (The Information Behaviour of Individuals Changing Health Insurance Plans and an Exploration of Health Insurance Priorities): Information Technology – Information Science
-- New research on Information Technology - Information Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study investigated why individuals change their health insurance plans, factors that influence their health insurance plan choices and information sources used to compare and select their desired plans. Semi-structured interviews and card sorting exercises with state university employees in the Midwest region were performed.”
Yonsei University College of Medicine Researchers Provide New Study Findings on Information Technology [Comorbidities of nontuberculous mycobacteria infection in Korean adults: results from the National Health Insurance Service-National Sample …]: Information Technology
-- Investigators publish new report on information technology. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The global prevalence and incidence of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infection are increasing. However, the prevalence of NTM infection-associated comorbidities remains understudied.”. Funders for this research include. Korea Health Industry Development...
Anhui Medical University Reports Findings in Public Health and Epidemiology (Experiences and Challenges of Implementing Universal Health Coverage With China’s National Basic Public Health Service Program: Literature Review, Regression Analysis, …): Health and Medicine – Public Health and Epidemiology
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health and Epidemiology is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Public health service is an important component and pathway to achieve universal health coverage (UHC), a major direction goal of many countries. China’s National Basic Public Health Service Program (the Program) is highly consistent with this direction.”
University of Alberta Reports Findings in Artificial Intelligence (Developing, Implementing, and Evaluating an Artificial Intelligence-Guided Mental Health Resource Navigation Chatbot for Health Care Workers and Their Families During and …): Artificial Intelligence
-- New research on Artificial Intelligence is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Approximately 1 in 3 Canadians will experience an addiction or mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime. Unfortunately, there are multiple barriers to accessing mental health care, including system fragmentation, episodic care, long wait times, and insufficient support for health system navigation.”
Researchers from Shizuoka Prefectural General Hospital Detail Findings in Information Technology [Data Resource Profile of Shizuoka Kokuho Database (Skdb) Using Integrated Health- and Care-insurance Claims and Health Checkups: the Shizuoka Study]: Information Technology
-- Research findings on Information Technology are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from Shizuoka,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Analyzing real-world data, including health insurance claims, may help provide insights into preventing and treating various diseases. We developed a database covering Shizuoka Prefecture (Shizuoka Kokuho Database [SKDB]) in.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Reports from Minnan Normal University Describe Recent Advances in Agricultural Insurance (Inhibition or Promotion?-The Effect of Agricultural Insurance on Agricultural Green Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- New research on agricultural insurance is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from Zhangzhou, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Based on China’s provincial panel data from 2007 to 2019, this article discusses the impact of agricultural insurance on agricultural green development, and discusses the issue of regional heterogeneity.”
Investigators from Yale University Target Managed Care (Access To Urological Care for Medicaid-insured Patients At Urology Practices Acquired By Private Equity Firms): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To characterize appointment access for Medicaid-insured patients seeking care at urology practices affiliated with private equity firms in light of the recent national trends in practice consolidation. We identified 214 urology offices affiliated with private equity firms that were geographically matched with 231 non-private equity affiliated urology offices.”
Corvinus University Researcher Adds New Study Findings to Research in Sustainable Land Management (Combining Flood Risk Mitigation and Carbon Sequestration to Optimize Sustainable Land Management Schemes: Experiences from the Middle-Section of …): Sustainability Research – Sustainable Land Management
-- Current study results on sustainable land management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The record floods experienced along the. Tisza River. between 1998 and 2001 brought a paradigm shift in infrastructural solutions for flood protection.”. The news reporters obtained a...
Study Findings from University of Pittsburgh Broaden Understanding of Insurance (A Scoping Review of Us Insurers Use of Patient-reported Outcomes ‘): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To complete a scoping review of US health insurers’ use of health-related quality of life (HRQOL) patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). Literature review. A literature search was constructed for articles that contained an insurer-related term and an HRQOLrelated term between 1999 and 2019 using the MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, EconLit, and Business Source Complete databases.”
Researchers at College of Economics and Management Publish New Study Findings on Risk Management (How Does Risk Management Improve Farmers’ Green Production Level? Organic Fertilizer as an Example): Risk Management
-- Fresh data on risk management are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With increases in the frequency of various natural and social risks, effectively coping with uncertainty is necessary for the sustainable development of individuals and the society, particularly smallholder farmers with vulnerable livelihoods.”
Study Data from Sichuan Agricultural University Update Understanding of Agricultural Insurance (The Non-linear Effect of Agricultural Insurance On Agricultural Green Competitiveness): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance . According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Increasing agricultural productivity and reducing carbon emissions are two major challenges that. China. faces. This paper explores how agricultural insurance affects agricultural green total factor productivity...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for caching emails for subsequent delivery (USPTO 11394681): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kwak, Victor (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11394681, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
Patent Issued for Methods to compress, encrypt and retrieve genomic alignment data (USPTO 11393559): Sophia Genetics S.A.
-- A patent by the inventors Ayday, Erman (Renens, CH), Garcia, Jesus ( Saint Sulpice, CH. ), Hubaux, Jean-Pierre (Saint-Sulpice, CH), Lin, Huang (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Patent number 11393559 is assigned to. Sophia Genetics S.A. (. Saint Sulpice. ,. Switzerland. ). The following quote was obtained by the...
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
