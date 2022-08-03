Can drought and climate change forecast future social unrest?

Read on www.ketv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
KETV.com
‘High level of local COVID transmission’: Offutt Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate
OMAHA, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base has updated its mask policy. The base will now require everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Offutt took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce the change. It said: "Sarpy County is reporting a HIGH level of local COVID...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details are just out about...
KETV.com
City of Gretna urges residents to conserve water during continuing heat, dry weather
GRETNA, Neb. — The city of Gretna is requesting residents to conserve water during the continuing hot, dry weather. The wells that provide water to Gretna are "struggling to keep up with demand," according to the city. "Increased demand stresses the entire system as evidenced by recent water main...
KETV.com
Hemp can help clean up AltEn mess according to UNL researcher
Within eyesight of the AltEn site near Mead grows a plant that could be the answer to clean up tons of contaminated soil from the former ethanol plant. And it's growing wild, hemp. "It's a miracle crop, a super crop," said University Nebraska Agronomy professor Ismail Dweikat. He said hemp...
KETV.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska honors victims of human trafficking with Red Sand Project
OMAHA, Neb. — Organizations from across the Metro area gathered outside the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska building Friday morning to take part in the Red Sand Project. The project, created in 2014, pays tribute to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence by pouring bright, red sand in the cracks between the concrete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
klkntv.com
Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Homeowners asked to ease lawn watering
Thousands of Omaha area homeowners are being asked to back off their lawn watering. It's only a recommendation as the Metropolitan Utilities District says it has adequate supplies of water but adds that high demand is currently causing some loss of pressure in the system, especially during the early morning hours.
KETV.com
MUD says automatic sprinkler system demand is surging
OMAHA, Neb. — Moving water roars through production pumps at a Metropolitan Utilities District treatment plant. Vice president of water operations Michael Koenig says it's the sound of water sent to homes across the Omaha metro. And homeowners with automated sprinkler systems demand water simultaneously for around two hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings.
KETV.com
Progress Fest 2022 celebrates, recognizes those with disabilities
OMAHA, Neb. — Angels Guardians Inc., Madonna School & Community-Based Services and Gotta Be Me teamed up Saturday to host Progress Fest 2022. The festival is a chance for people to get together to celebrate and raise awareness for those in the community who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
doniphanherald.com
Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat
OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
Douglas County COVID case count, hospitalizations down slightly since Monday
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 545 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when there were 649.
KETV.com
Dozens battle the heat at North 24th Street 'Pull Up and Vibe' event
OMAHA, Neb. — Performers battle the extreme heat as they welcome guests to North Omaha for a night of music and culture. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke to organizers about how the event is adding to the district's recent growth. KETV spoke with the woman behind it all who says...
Comments / 0