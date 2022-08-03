Can drought and climate change forecast future social unrest?

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO