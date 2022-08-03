Patent Issued for Method and system to reduce infrastructure costs with simplified indoor location and reliable communications (USPTO 11382511): Logicmark Inc.

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Patent Issued for Methods to compress, encrypt and retrieve genomic alignment data (USPTO 11393559): Sophia Genetics S.A.
-- A patent by the inventors Ayday, Erman (Renens, CH), Garcia, Jesus ( Saint Sulpice, CH. ), Hubaux, Jean-Pierre (Saint-Sulpice, CH), Lin, Huang (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Patent number 11393559 is assigned to. Sophia Genetics S.A. (. Saint Sulpice. ,. Switzerland. ). The following quote was obtained by the...
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Patent Issued for High speed mainframe application tool (USPTO 11392432): Fidelity Information Services LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventor Ramanjani, Rajiv (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11392432 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A mainframe is a computer used by many large organizations for critical applications, bulk data processing (such as the census and industry and consumer statistics, enterprise resource planning, and large-scale transaction processing. Generally, mainframe computers may be a large, centralized machine that contains a large amount of memory, a large amount of storage space, and multiple processors, so it has ultra-processing power comparing to standard computer systems.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
Patent Issued for GUI for configuring machine-learning services (USPTO 11392855): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Dorner, Theodore Edward ( Sugar Hill, GA , US), Murakonda, Sambasiva R. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many machine-learning (ML) models and algorithms require large amounts of data from different sources to be developed, trained, tested, or deployed. This data may be stored in multiple sources according to multiple formats, languages, and configurations, and may be accessible via numerous different protocols and APIs. Often when developing a model, more time is spentidentifying, acquiring, sorting, or filtering the data than in all other tasks combined. Programmers and designers may spend a significant amount of time identifying data sources and writing API requests to input data, finding the appropriate data in the files sent, translating the data into a usable computer language, and storing the data appropriately for developing the model.”
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Federal Register Table of Contents
Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee. , 48029 Requests for Nominations: Safety and Occupational Health Study Section, 48029-48030. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 48030-48033. Children and Families Administration. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Evaluation of LifeSet, 48033-48034. Coast Guard. RULES. Safety Zone.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
Reports from Minnan Normal University Describe Recent Advances in Agricultural Insurance (Inhibition or Promotion?-The Effect of Agricultural Insurance on Agricultural Green Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- New research on agricultural insurance is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from Zhangzhou, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Based on China’s provincial panel data from 2007 to 2019, this article discusses the impact of agricultural insurance on agricultural green development, and discusses the issue of regional heterogeneity.”
Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market May See a Big Move: BAE Systems, Experian, NICE, FICO, CaseWare International
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: ELEPHANT INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT
a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of. detected an apparent cyberattack attack on its internal network (the "Data Breach"). An investigation revealed that between. March 26, 2022. and. April 01, 2022. , an unauthorized party gained access to. Elephant Insurance's.
Insurity Hosts Its Largest Analytics Summit in Company History, Gathering P&C Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Innovations in Data and Analytics
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual data and analytics user event, the Insurity Analytics Summit, on. July 18-20 in. Carlsbad, California. . The three-day event featured keynotes from. Kirstin Marr. , Head of Insurity Analytics, and. Michael Schrage.
Temporary Health Insurance Market Projected to Show Strong Growth : Anthem, CVS Health, Allianz, Zurich, Wellcare Health Plans
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The Latest Released Temporary Health Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Study Data from Sichuan Agricultural University Update Understanding of Agricultural Insurance (The Non-linear Effect of Agricultural Insurance On Agricultural Green Competitiveness): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance . According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Increasing agricultural productivity and reducing carbon emissions are two major challenges that. China. faces. This paper explores how agricultural insurance affects agricultural green total factor productivity...
Study Findings from University of Pittsburgh Broaden Understanding of Insurance (A Scoping Review of Us Insurers Use of Patient-reported Outcomes ‘): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To complete a scoping review of US health insurers’ use of health-related quality of life (HRQOL) patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). Literature review. A literature search was constructed for articles that contained an insurer-related term and an HRQOLrelated term between 1999 and 2019 using the MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, EconLit, and Business Source Complete databases.”
Researchers from Shizuoka Prefectural General Hospital Detail Findings in Information Technology [Data Resource Profile of Shizuoka Kokuho Database (Skdb) Using Integrated Health- and Care-insurance Claims and Health Checkups: the Shizuoka Study]: Information Technology
-- Research findings on Information Technology are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from Shizuoka,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Analyzing real-world data, including health insurance claims, may help provide insights into preventing and treating various diseases. We developed a database covering Shizuoka Prefecture (Shizuoka Kokuho Database [SKDB]) in.
DOMA HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or. Standard; Transfer of Listing. compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of. the NYSE's Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01C") because the average closing. price of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock")...
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 79 COVID-19 80 Impact of a Low Interest Rate Environment 81 Results of Operations 84 Consolidated Results of Operations 84 Segment Results of Operations 85 Segment Measures 88 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 89 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 91 Results of Operations by Segment 93 PGIM 93.
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
