Rent has skyrocketed around the country this year, and Denver is no exception. The metro area currently has the highest average rents of any major city in the so-called fly-over states, according to a June report from Realtor.com, and we might even lose that caveat soon: The city’s median rent of $2,032 has risen more than 10 percent since June 2021, edging Denver’s rental market ever closer to the nation’s most historically expensive cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The housing pinch is so acute that a state Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been flooded by applicants hoping for financial relief since late 2021.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO