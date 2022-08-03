ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

milehighcre.com

Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped

Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
LOUISVILLE, CO
5280.com

Why a Viral Post of Denver Landlords Raising Rent Is Fueling the Fight for More Renters’ Rights

Rent has skyrocketed around the country this year, and Denver is no exception. The metro area currently has the highest average rents of any major city in the so-called fly-over states, according to a June report from Realtor.com, and we might even lose that caveat soon: The city’s median rent of $2,032 has risen more than 10 percent since June 2021, edging Denver’s rental market ever closer to the nation’s most historically expensive cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The housing pinch is so acute that a state Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been flooded by applicants hoping for financial relief since late 2021.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community

Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
LITTLETON, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Parker continues focus on economic future

The Town of Parker is continuing to invest in its financial growth as the town council approved a $138,000 contract to develop a comprehensive economic development strategic plan Aug. 1. This is one of several recent moves by the town to prioritize its economic growth. “The goal of this plan...
PARKER, CO
Colorado Daily

Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont

People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Fighting high gas prices & worker shortages, Golden startup might have solutions

With supply chain issues impacting countless products and high gas prices, a Colorado startup hopes by removing humans from the equation at distribution centers will fix a major issue.  "We are running autonomous zero emission yard trucks 20 hours a day seven days a week," said Outrider CEO and Founder Andrew Smith as he looked over a hot parking lot in Adams County. "One of the biggest pain points for our customers is just finding someone to do this work. This isn't just finding someone for an eight hour shift." The constant beeping of the autonomous trucks can be heard just...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Makes Denver Ballot

An initiative proposing that Denver increase recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning stipends will appear on the November ballot, according to the Denver Elections Division. The group behind My Spark Denver submitted enough approved signatures to get the proposal on the city's November 8 ballot. The initiative proposes...
DENVER, CO
washparkprofile.com

Revisiting Denver’s Bring Your Own Bag fee

Barbara MacFarlane wishes Denver would ban plastic bags altogether. “You gotta roll with the times,” she said. “The times (now) are reusable.”. MacFarlane is the co-owner and self-proclaimed Queen Bee of Marczyk Fine Foods, a locally-owned neighborhood market that has two locations in Denver — one at 770 E. 17th Ave. in Uptown; and the other at 5100 E. Colfax Ave., which borders the Hale and South Park Hill neighborhoods.
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?

Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
BOULDER, CO

