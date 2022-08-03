Read on www.broomfieldenterprise.com
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
milehighcre.com
Two Multifamily Properties Within Minutes of Anschutz Medical Campus Sell to Investors
The separate sales of two apartment communities in Aurora were announced this week. Both properties are within minutes of The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, giving them significant rental upside. Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit, 50,466-square-foot apartment community located at 11300 E. 16th Ave in Aurora, has sold...
milehighcre.com
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling Ranch
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A ramp widening project begins this month at the on-ramp from Titan Parkway to northbound Highway 85. The board of County Commissioners approved a $988,157.50 budget for the widening project at the Jul. 26 meeting, with the hopes to improve safety and traffic operations.
5280.com
Why a Viral Post of Denver Landlords Raising Rent Is Fueling the Fight for More Renters’ Rights
Rent has skyrocketed around the country this year, and Denver is no exception. The metro area currently has the highest average rents of any major city in the so-called fly-over states, according to a June report from Realtor.com, and we might even lose that caveat soon: The city’s median rent of $2,032 has risen more than 10 percent since June 2021, edging Denver’s rental market ever closer to the nation’s most historically expensive cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The housing pinch is so acute that a state Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been flooded by applicants hoping for financial relief since late 2021.
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker continues focus on economic future
The Town of Parker is continuing to invest in its financial growth as the town council approved a $138,000 contract to develop a comprehensive economic development strategic plan Aug. 1. This is one of several recent moves by the town to prioritize its economic growth. “The goal of this plan...
Littleton asks for help finding 'missing' e-scooters left around town
LITTLETON, Colo. — A pilot program to deploy electric scooters in downtown Littleton has ended early because the company providing the scooters stopped servicing them in June and left them abandoned around town. The City of Littleton started the one-year pilot program last August with electric scooter company Bird...
Colorado Daily
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
Fighting high gas prices & worker shortages, Golden startup might have solutions
With supply chain issues impacting countless products and high gas prices, a Colorado startup hopes by removing humans from the equation at distribution centers will fix a major issue. "We are running autonomous zero emission yard trucks 20 hours a day seven days a week," said Outrider CEO and Founder Andrew Smith as he looked over a hot parking lot in Adams County. "One of the biggest pain points for our customers is just finding someone to do this work. This isn't just finding someone for an eight hour shift." The constant beeping of the autonomous trucks can be heard just...
Westword
Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Makes Denver Ballot
An initiative proposing that Denver increase recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning stipends will appear on the November ballot, according to the Denver Elections Division. The group behind My Spark Denver submitted enough approved signatures to get the proposal on the city's November 8 ballot. The initiative proposes...
washparkprofile.com
Revisiting Denver’s Bring Your Own Bag fee
Barbara MacFarlane wishes Denver would ban plastic bags altogether. “You gotta roll with the times,” she said. “The times (now) are reusable.”. MacFarlane is the co-owner and self-proclaimed Queen Bee of Marczyk Fine Foods, a locally-owned neighborhood market that has two locations in Denver — one at 770 E. 17th Ave. in Uptown; and the other at 5100 E. Colfax Ave., which borders the Hale and South Park Hill neighborhoods.
boulderreportinglab.org
Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?
Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
Warning: Blue-green algae detected in this Denver lake
On Friday afternoon, the Denver Animal Shelter said in a tweet that the harmful bloom had been detected in a lake that sits along the northern border of the Mar Lee neighborhood.
