'Room for improvement:' FBI holds recruitment event to boost diversity among agents

KETV.com
‘High level of local COVID transmission’: Offutt Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate
OMAHA, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base has updated its mask policy. The base will now require everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Offutt took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce the change. It said: "Sarpy County is reporting a HIGH level of local COVID...
KETV.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska honors victims of human trafficking with Red Sand Project
OMAHA, Neb. — Organizations from across the Metro area gathered outside the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska building Friday morning to take part in the Red Sand Project. The project, created in 2014, pays tribute to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence by pouring bright, red sand in the cracks between the concrete.
KETV.com
'Omaha Girls Who Walk': Social media trend brings people together in-person for weekly walks
OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of feet — and a few paws — hit the pavement at La Vista's Portal Recreation Area Wednesday evening. Chatter and laughter are un-ending during the one and half-mile loop. You wouldn't know that many of the people on this group walk have never met before.
KETV.com
'Exactly where I need to be': Westside helps former classroom assistant become teacher
OMAHA, Neb. — As a teacher shortage tests the Metro, Westside is thinking outside of the box to find eager new educators. "Education and schools, we can't just stop because we don't have enough staff," said Brandi Paul, Westside’s Director of Communications. "We're really exploring any opportunity we can to make sure that we're bringing in the best and the brightest we can to Westside."
KETV.com
Progress Fest 2022 celebrates, recognizes those with disabilities
OMAHA, Neb. — Angels Guardians Inc., Madonna School & Community-Based Services and Gotta Be Me teamed up Saturday to host Progress Fest 2022. The festival is a chance for people to get together to celebrate and raise awareness for those in the community who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
WOWT
Newly completed North Omaha mural honors female gun violence victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A newly-completed mural in North Omaha is recognizing the lives of women in the community who have been killed by gun violence, helping bring new hope and peace to their family members. “I love the fact that her face is plastered somewhere that is a busy...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
streetfoodblog.com
New OPS faculty will welcome Porcupines to Omaha’s historic ‘Little Italy’ space | Training
The brand new residence of the Porcupines is trying sharp. Officers from the Omaha Public Faculties on Thursday celebrated the opening of Pine Elementary College — a celebration that featured porcupine quills, an individual in a porcupine go well with and a dwell porcupine. The varsity constructed at tenth...
KETV.com
'We're on the right path': Nebraska vet grateful for PACT Act passage
OMAHA, Neb. — The PACT Act, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature, ensures recent veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while stationed in the Middle East receive proper health care. Omaha-area Army veteran Nick Lynch said it's vital for Nebraska's 126,000-plus veterans. "I'm hopeful we're on...
iheart.com
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
WOWT
Omaha DEA push to educate students, parents about drugs that look like cereal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drugs that look like cereal. It’s not a mistake. Clearly, young people are the targets. With students returning to school in a matter of days for some districts, the Drug Enforcement Agency in Omaha is urging parents to have hard conversations with their children about the fake pills on the street.
klkntv.com
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
(Council Bluffs) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that 33-year-old...
KETV.com
Iowa investigators offer reward in killing of two pet dogs
The Cass County Sheriff's Office in Iowa is offering a $6,000 reward in the investigation into the killing of two pet dogs. Deputies say the animals vanished July 27th. They were found dead Tuesday near a bridge on 660th Street near Tucson Road in rural Cumberland, Iowa. This content is...
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
Omaha Public Schools celebrates its 2nd new school opening this week
A new school year is bringing new schools. As OPS celebrates its second school opening. How does OPS educate families and students who don't speak English?
KETV.com
Hemp can help clean up AltEn mess according to UNL researcher
Within eyesight of the AltEn site near Mead grows a plant that could be the answer to clean up tons of contaminated soil from the former ethanol plant. And it's growing wild, hemp. "It's a miracle crop, a super crop," said University Nebraska Agronomy professor Ismail Dweikat. He said hemp...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
KETV.com
Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction
OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting being investigated in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
