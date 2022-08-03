Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations

Read on www.coloradodaily.com
Plumb Joy
3d ago
There are too many Karens in Boulder to get away with any little thing, at last census Boulder came in at 96.32% Karens of our population, the highest in the world, so another record.
Reply
4
CBS News
Judge upholds accountability claims against Boulder Valley School District
A Boulder judge is allowing a civil case against the Boulder Valley School District to continue. The lawsuit was brought under the state's new Child Sex Abuse Accountability Act. Passed in 2021, the law allows three years for adults who were sexually assaulted as children, between the years of 1960 and 2022, to file civil lawsuits against their perpetrators, and in some cases, organizations that ran the youth programs. It also removes the statute of limitations on future claims for assaults that happen after January 1, 2022.
Colorado Daily
Cat found safe after structure fire on Fifth Street in Boulder
A cat that had been unaccounted for following a structure fire at a home in the Boulder foothills Thursday night has been found safe. Boulder fire crews responded to a fire at a large home at 1033 Fifth Street at 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews were able to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it overnight.
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
With only one full-time officer left, Nederland could lose its police department
Nederland is supposed to have about six police officer to be considered fully staffed. That hasn’t been the case for years, though.
Colorado Daily
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Public input sought on Baseline Road projects in Boulder
The city of Boulder is looking for ways to improve a stretch of Baseline Road between 30th Street and Foothills Parkway. It's one of the three areas highlighted for improvements as part of Boulder's "Core Arterial Network" initiative.The city is collecting public feedback to better inform plans for the Baseline Road Transportation Safety Project.The questionnaire is available online and is open until Sept. 15. The project is expected to begin in the fall.The city will also host the following public meetings:• Aug. 27: Back to School Safety Fair at Meadows Library (Please register at calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/9432103 to reserve a free bike helmet• Sept. 1: Bike Fest at the University of Colorado Boulder• Sept. 13: Boulder Walks Walking Tour of East End of Project Area• Sept. 20: Boulder Walks Walking Tour of West End of Project Area• Sept: 27: Biking Tour of Project Area Co-Led by Community Cycles• Oct. 19: Virtual Public Info Session
Missing Colorado Woman’s Remains Found, But How She Died Is A Mystery
The unsolved death of a Colorado woman is weighing heavy on the minds of law enforcement and her family. According to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered in Clear Creek have been confirmed to belong to Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro (age 38), who went missing in early February 2022.
Littleton asks for help finding 'missing' e-scooters left around town
LITTLETON, Colo. — A pilot program to deploy electric scooters in downtown Littleton has ended early because the company providing the scooters stopped servicing them in June and left them abandoned around town. The City of Littleton started the one-year pilot program last August with electric scooter company Bird...
Colorado Daily
Post office renamed in honor of officer killed in Boulder King Soopers shooting
When Eric Talley was four, his mother watched in horror as he climbed higher and higher up a tree to rescue a kitten. Her heart pounded as the tree branches snapped beneath him, but, thinking only of the cat, Eric Talley pressed higher, until the cat was nestled safely in his arms.
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Former Loveland officer Daria Jalali sentenced
A former Loveland police officer is now the second officer to be sentenced by a court for her role in the rough arrest of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia. Daria Jalali, the second officer to respond to a call involving Garner, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Intervene.Jalali was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months probation and 250 hours of community service. She was also sentenced to undergo a mental health evaluation and must avoid contact with the Garner family while also maintaining employment of at least 35 hours per week. The charges stem...
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Steve Pomerance: CU South flood plan is full of holes
I’ve been studying the flood situation again, and it is becoming increasingly clear to me that (1) the proposed “100-year” detention pond for South Boulder Creek will not stop the areas that flooded in 2013 from being inundated again, and (2) the related Annexation Agreement that allows massive development on CU South is full of holes and should be repealed.
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
lyonsrecorder.org
Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race
EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Man dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened late Friday night, leaving a man dead. The crash was reported on West 56th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 10:08 p.m., according to CSP. A vehicle hit a 40-year-old man from Arvada, CSP...
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
boulderreportinglab.org
Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?
Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
