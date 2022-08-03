Western wildfires raise concerns with air quality levels in Southern Idaho

Read on www.kmvt.com
Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk
Plenty of summer camping days remain, but campfires are now banned at some locations due to high fire danger. The post Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho's water outlook improves but 2023 needs strong snowpack
A wet spring and June’s precipitation levels have turned around Idaho’s bleak water outlook that was predicted earlier in 2022, but water experts say recent weather activity is pushing water reservoirs to their limits and that could have negative implications for 2023. “It’s been really tight for everybody,”...
Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest
Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
kidnewsradio.com
31st Annual Idaho Bighorn Sheep lottery tag drawn
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation held the 31st Annual Bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing on July 29, and Paul Donaldson out of Montana is the lucky recipient of a bighorn lottery tag valid in any open controlled bighorn hunt unit in Idaho. Two alternates...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
upr.org
Idaho study finds solar rates should be lower, which could hurt the solar industry
Idaho Power has commissioned a study that finds the rate it pays for rooftop solar customers to send their power back to the grid should be lowered. The energy company sent its study to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for consideration, suggesting net metering rates be cut by roughly 60%.
SFGate
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sockeye salmon return to Idaho at near-record levels
Sockeye salmon are having a banner year as they make their way to high mountain streams in Idaho, posting one of their highest returns on record so far. As of Aug. 4, nearly 2,070 sockeye passed through Lower Granite Dam, about 30 miles west of Lewiston. That’s nearly three times...
Incredible Idaho Home Priced To Sell For $24 Million [photos]
Idaho real estate has captured the nation's attention for several years. However, when the Wall Street Journal profiles an Idaho home, it has to be very special. Idaho is a place where the rich and famous can build their estates. Whether it's Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, or other parts of...
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Post Register
The Idaho laws you may be breaking if you're on a paddleboard or kayak
With the heat comes a lot of people cooling down in and on the water. Marine deputies say they see paddle boarders and kayakers making some of the same mistakes over and over, and that's because most people just don't know much about Idaho paddlesport laws and what's required of them when they're on the water.
KPVI Newschannel 6
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
Large Adult Grizzly Bear Euthanized in Northern Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BOUNDARY COUNTY - On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Idaho Fish and Game staff in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County, near the town of Porthill, ID. The decision to euthanize the bear came after a series of livestock losses in the area due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
kmvt
Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
