'What they need for their education': 7 Can Help Kids Back to School Program kicks off Wednesday

Omaha Public Schools celebrates its 2nd new school opening this week
A new school year is bringing new schools. As OPS celebrates its second school opening. How does OPS educate families and students who don't speak English?
Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of YMCA Express at Omaha's new Buena Vista High School
OMAHA, Neb. — The YMCA Express at Omaha's new Buena Vista High School will be open to all YMCA members and the public on Aug. 8. KETV NewsWatch 7 got an inside look at what makes this space a different experience for visitors. The partnership between the YMCA of...
Council Bluffs residents gather for the 8th Annual Community Wellness Bash
All of the organizations and resources represented are centered around wellness. This includes physical and mental health.
Creighton University Hosting Free Back-To-School Clinic Saturday
(Omaha, NE) -- Creighton University is holding a free back-to-school clinic this weekend. Those who attend the clinic will have access to vaccines, sports physicals, other medical exams, and school supplies. Services will be offered regardless of health insurance status. The clinic takes place at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus on Cuming Street Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 402-717-0380.
Ponca Tribe and Red Sand Project host human trafficking awareness event in Omaha
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and the Red Sand Project came together on Friday for a human trafficking awareness event.
'We carve out what we can': Omaha church bears burden of high inflation
The Salem Baptist Church is giving away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies this Saturday. Organizers said they've had to pay more for the supplies thanks to inflation.
Braces Omaha offering kids fitted mouth guards for free
Braces Omaha is hosting the fourth annual Defend Your Mouth Day, where local youth will receive free professionally fitted mouth guards and learn about the importance of mouth guard protection.
'Omaha Girls Who Walk': Social media trend brings people together in-person for weekly walks
OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of feet — and a few paws — hit the pavement at La Vista's Portal Recreation Area Wednesday evening. Chatter and laughter are un-ending during the one and half-mile loop. You wouldn't know that many of the people on this group walk have never met before.
New OPS faculty will welcome Porcupines to Omaha’s historic ‘Little Italy’ space | Training
The brand new residence of the Porcupines is trying sharp. Officers from the Omaha Public Faculties on Thursday celebrated the opening of Pine Elementary College — a celebration that featured porcupine quills, an individual in a porcupine go well with and a dwell porcupine. The varsity constructed at tenth...
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska honors victims of human trafficking with Red Sand Project
OMAHA, Neb. — Organizations from across the Metro area gathered outside the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska building Friday morning to take part in the Red Sand Project. The project, created in 2014, pays tribute to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence by pouring bright, red sand in the cracks between the concrete.
Omaha DEA push to educate students, parents about drugs that look like cereal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drugs that look like cereal. It’s not a mistake. Clearly, young people are the targets. With students returning to school in a matter of days for some districts, the Drug Enforcement Agency in Omaha is urging parents to have hard conversations with their children about the fake pills on the street.
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
'Mutton bustin'' at the Sarpy County Fair
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Some kids spent Wednesday night trying to hang on tight to their sheep. This is “mutton bustin'” at the Sarpy County Fair. Instead of adults riding bulls, it’s kids riding sheep. Riders had to weigh less than 60 pounds, and you can...
Dozens battle the heat at North 24th Street 'Pull Up and Vibe' event
OMAHA, Neb. — Performers battle the extreme heat as they welcome guests to North Omaha for a night of music and culture. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke to organizers about how the event is adding to the district's recent growth. KETV spoke with the woman behind it all who says...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes one millionth visitor of the year
It was an exciting day at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo welcomed its millionth visitor for 2022 and these special guests were there to celebrate a birthday.
Free Friday night movies at Gene Leahy Mall kick-off
This Friday it was “Sing 2" and it got started around 9 p.m. 3 News Now was there as families claimed their spots and checked out the food trucks.
Millions in emergency rental assistance still available for Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - $134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. The deadline to apply is in five weeks, September 9, except in the City of Omaha and Lincoln too. They run on different programs. “The city’s had, since 2021 and...
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
