Patent Issued for Data governance operations in highly distributed data platforms (USPTO 11388168): EMC IP Holding Company LLC

Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
Patent Issued for Methods to compress, encrypt and retrieve genomic alignment data (USPTO 11393559): Sophia Genetics S.A.
-- A patent by the inventors Ayday, Erman (Renens, CH), Garcia, Jesus ( Saint Sulpice, CH. ), Hubaux, Jean-Pierre (Saint-Sulpice, CH), Lin, Huang (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Patent number 11393559 is assigned to. Sophia Genetics S.A. (. Saint Sulpice. ,. Switzerland. ). The following quote was obtained by the...
Patent Issued for GUI for configuring machine-learning services (USPTO 11392855): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Dorner, Theodore Edward ( Sugar Hill, GA , US), Murakonda, Sambasiva R. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many machine-learning (ML) models and algorithms require large amounts of data from different sources to be developed, trained, tested, or deployed. This data may be stored in multiple sources according to multiple formats, languages, and configurations, and may be accessible via numerous different protocols and APIs. Often when developing a model, more time is spentidentifying, acquiring, sorting, or filtering the data than in all other tasks combined. Programmers and designers may spend a significant amount of time identifying data sources and writing API requests to input data, finding the appropriate data in the files sent, translating the data into a usable computer language, and storing the data appropriately for developing the model.”
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Patent Issued for Unmanned vehicle security guard (USPTO 11392145): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Flachsbart, Matthew ( Grapevine, TX , US), Graham ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Unmanned vehicles (e.g., unmanned aerial vehicles) are known for their use in combat zones. In combat zones, they are often used to surveille an area, damage a structures, or lethally wound a potential enemy combatant. The use of unmanned vehicles can go far beyond the aforementioned examples, especially outside of a combat zone and in a commercial setting. Businesses of all sorts are now developing innovative ways to use unmanned vehicles to benefit their business.”
Federal Register Table of Contents
Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee. , 48029 Requests for Nominations: Safety and Occupational Health Study Section, 48029-48030. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 48030-48033. Children and Families Administration. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Evaluation of LifeSet, 48033-48034. Coast Guard. RULES. Safety Zone.
Insurity Hosts Its Largest Analytics Summit in Company History, Gathering P&C Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Innovations in Data and Analytics
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual data and analytics user event, the Insurity Analytics Summit, on. July 18-20 in. Carlsbad, California. . The three-day event featured keynotes from. Kirstin Marr. , Head of Insurity Analytics, and. Michael Schrage.
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: ELEPHANT INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT
a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of. detected an apparent cyberattack attack on its internal network (the "Data Breach"). An investigation revealed that between. March 26, 2022. and. April 01, 2022. , an unauthorized party gained access to. Elephant Insurance's.
New Information Science Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Emporia State University (The Information Behaviour of Individuals Changing Health Insurance Plans and an Exploration of Health Insurance Priorities): Information Technology – Information Science
-- New research on Information Technology - Information Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study investigated why individuals change their health insurance plans, factors that influence their health insurance plan choices and information sources used to compare and select their desired plans. Semi-structured interviews and card sorting exercises with state university employees in the Midwest region were performed.”
Study Data from Sichuan Agricultural University Update Understanding of Agricultural Insurance (The Non-linear Effect of Agricultural Insurance On Agricultural Green Competitiveness): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance . According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Increasing agricultural productivity and reducing carbon emissions are two major challenges that. China. faces. This paper explores how agricultural insurance affects agricultural green total factor productivity...
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
DOMA HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or. Standard; Transfer of Listing. compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of. the NYSE's Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01C") because the average closing. price of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock")...
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL, PERSONAL AND MULTILINE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KT&D, INC. IN DELAWARE
CHICAGO , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. KT&D, Inc. provides multi-line insurance solutions, including medical malpractice, commercial and personal, and employee benefits...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Singapore Reinsurance Corporation Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Singapore Reinsurance Corporation Limited (Singapore Re) (. Singapore. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
Comments / 0