Drug take-back box returns to MLT police department

Read on mltnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 29-Aug. 4
7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police received a report that a large rock was thrown through the window of a business. The rock broke one large pane of glass and also hit a display case, breaking a glass cup and knocking items out of the case. 220th Street Southwest and...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park pond
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
8 arrested, guns and drugs seized during narcotics operations
SEATTLE — Seattle officers arrested eight people and seized guns, fentanyl and other drugs during narcotics operations in Seattle Thursday night. Police said they made the arrests at 4th Avenue and Union Street, 2nd Avenue and Union Street, 4th Avenue and Pike Street, 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, among other locations.
q13fox.com
Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
q13fox.com
Everett PD: Man scammed 11-year-old's lemonade stand with fake $100 bill
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for man who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand by handing him a fake $100 bill for a drink and asking for exact change. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the incident happened sometime over the summer on Beverly Blvd....
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
Public concerned about convicted criminal on the run
SEATTLE — Many people in downtown Seattle are concerned about a man who has committed violent assaults on women and is now on the run. Police say that 21-year-old Isaiah Clay Lewis kicked two women in the back of the head. Tracy Roberts says she was kicked by the...
q13fox.com
Man arrested for downtown Redmond arsons
Police say at least 6 fires were set intentionally under the span of an hour. The suspect was arrested for two of those fires, though more charges may be pending.
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Toddler rushed to hospital after ingesting fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
A 2-year-old boy ingested part of a fentanyl pill at Oakland Madrona Park in Tacoma. Parents told police they noticed something was wrong with their child, so they put him in the car and rushed to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
Community rallies around 11-year-old Everett boy who was scammed while running lemonade stand
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect who they say scammed a young boy running a lemonade stand by giving him a fake $100 bill. Jeremy Ryzhonkov is a young entrepreneur. He just turned 12 this week and already has a vending machine business, lawn mowing business, and snack stand.
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police seek help identifying suspect who broke into a home, stole 2 cars
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who broke into a home, grabbed multiple sets of car keys and used them to steal two cars out of the driveway Thursday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), the suspect burglarized an...
Prosecutor declines to charge officer in killing of Juan Rene Hummel in Bothell
The Snohomish County Prosecutors’ office announced that they will not be charging the officer who shot Juan Rene Hummel Jr. in 2020. Around 7:30 p.m. July 29, 2020, Bothell police received a call about a Hummel trying to force his way into the vehicle of a woman, and when unsuccessful, pulled out a “large pocketknife” and tried to slash the woman’s tires.
thejoltnews.com
Multiple felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly stole from store, swung knife at employees
An Olympia man was charged with multiple felonies and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly stealing from a grocery store and swinging a knife at employees who attempted to stop him. Javier Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, and...
Comments / 0