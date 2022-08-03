ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinnen Williams continues to be a force at Jets camp

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 3 days ago

Observations for Jets training camp on Wednesday.

Right On, Q!

DT Quinnen Williams has been very active so far in camp, and he was disruptive on Wednesday, sacking Zach Wilson on one play and being a constant presence in the backfield against the pass and run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVPUA_0h3sGy7s00
Quinnen Williams
Bill Kostroun
Bobble Head

TE C.J. Uzomah could not pull in one pass. He bobbled it enough to push it high in the air, where DT Solomon Thomas picked it off.

Caught My Eye

The Jets moved Kai Nacua from safety to linebacker this offseason, and he looked the part Wednesday. Nacua delivered a huge hit on running back Zonovan Knight on the goal line to prevent a touchdown on the final play of full-speed practice. The defense went crazy celebrating the big hit.

Medical Report

RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) is day-to-day and may miss the Green and White Scrimmage on Saturday. K Greg Zuerlein (toe) did not practice but is expected back by Saturday. DE Vinny Curry (hamstring) continues to sit out. RB Michael Carter (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday.

