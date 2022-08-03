Quinnen Williams continues to be a force at Jets camp

Observations for Jets training camp on Wednesday.

DT Quinnen Williams has been very active so far in camp, and he was disruptive on Wednesday, sacking Zach Wilson on one play and being a constant presence in the backfield against the pass and run.

Quinnen Williams Bill Kostroun

TE C.J. Uzomah could not pull in one pass. He bobbled it enough to push it high in the air, where DT Solomon Thomas picked it off.

The Jets moved Kai Nacua from safety to linebacker this offseason, and he looked the part Wednesday. Nacua delivered a huge hit on running back Zonovan Knight on the goal line to prevent a touchdown on the final play of full-speed practice. The defense went crazy celebrating the big hit.

RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) is day-to-day and may miss the Green and White Scrimmage on Saturday. K Greg Zuerlein (toe) did not practice but is expected back by Saturday. DE Vinny Curry (hamstring) continues to sit out. RB Michael Carter (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday.