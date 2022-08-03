ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Activists call Yuh-Line Niou ‘fake progressive,’ demand she drop Congress bid

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NJIL_0h3sGxF900

Chinatown restaurant and home-aid workers gathered outside Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou’s office Wednesday, chanting “Yuh-Line Niou, Shame On You!” and calling on the woke Democrat to drop her bid in the crowded 10th Congressional District race .

The immigrant workers say Niou (D-Lower Manhattan), who has billed herself as a champion of the working class, is a “fake progressive” who sides with exploitative “sweatshop bosses” over community members .

“I am standing out against Yuh-Line for selling out workers, for having the gall to then run for Congress,” Vincent Cao, a former employee at the now-shuttered eatery Joy Luck Palace, said at the rally.

“Wage theft is rampant today because people like Yuh-Line Niou look the other way.”

Cao and his colleagues were awarded $1 million in back pay from a lawsuit they won in 2019 against Joy Luck Palace after the Chinatown restaurant shuttered. The workers say they still haven’t been paid by their bosses. And they think that Niou’s close relationship with Patrick Mock, their old boss, and the three other co-owners, disqualifies her from the race.

“Niou actually presented a ‘Community Hero’ award to my sweatshop boss, the boss that owes me years of wages,” Cao alleged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn3ye_0h3sGxF900
Chinatown activists called on Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou to drop out of the race 10th Congressional District.
Hans Pennink

The rally Wednesday in Chinatown outside the pol’s office was attended by around 100 people and was organized by the Youth Against Sweatshops and Chinese Staff & Workers Association. The two local groups are demanding the Niou withdraw her bid for Congress and get workers the money they are owed. The groups say despite being their representative in Albany, Niou has done nothing to help them since taking office.

“She sold out the community,” organizer Sarah Ahn told The Post. “We are urging people not to vote for her, not to be fooled by a fake progressive.”

Ahn alleged that so-called “sweatshop bosses” in Chinatown are able to exploit workers because they have the approval and ear of Niou, who has been endorsed by the left-wing Working Families Party .

“Its such a deep hypocrisy ,” the activist said. “We know a lot of politicians are hypocritical, but it’s really destructive to have the new face of progressivism do this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQfL0_0h3sGxF900
A group of protesters outside of Niou’s office in Manhattan on August 3, 2022.
Carlos Rodriguez

Also in attendance at the rally Wednesday were home-care workers for the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC), which Chinatown community members have been accusing for years of scheduling workers for 24-hour home-care shifts but paying employees for only 13 hours of work.

“Yuh-Line is always talking about how she’ll help us end the 24-hour workday. But behind the scenes, she is stabbing us in the back!” Lai Yee Chan, a CPC home attendant who has worked years of 24-hour shifts, said at the rally.

“24-hour shifts have destroyed my body and my family. They are torture!”

Another speaker at the rally, Kathy Lu, said Niou’s claim that she represents Asian women rings hollow when the lefty politician doesn’t support the most vulnerable Asian women in her own community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qp2o7_0h3sGxF900
The protesters claimed Niou has a history of siding with “sweatshop bosses” in their community.
Carlos Rodriguez

“Many of us young people looked to you, Yuh-Line, a woman of color who shed tears for the suffering of immigrants, who claims to stand with working people. But you have lied and misled us,” Lu said.

“While you cry on TV about how Asians are poor, you lie and attempt to silence Chinese immigrant workers who are actually fighting to get back the wages that their bosses stole from them. You smear the home care workers who are fighting to end the 24-hr workdays” she continued, garnering cheers from the other protesters.

Niou’s campaign responded: “Yuh-Line has always stood with workers — on the picket lines, in the legislature, and now as a candidate for Congress” and said she was “a leading voice since 2017 for the end of the 24-hour workday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0auZ_0h3sGxF900
One protester said Niou “sold out the community” and urged people to not vote for her.
Carlos Rodriguez

“Yuh-Line will continue to use her voice and coalition building to advocate for all workers,” the campaign said.

Mock did not return a message seeking comment.

Wednesday’s rally wasn’t the first time Niou has been accused of hypocrisy.

The state lawmaker, who has pushed for cutting police funding, first moved to the district she is seeking to represent in Congress because “safety issues” near “the projects” in Harlem prompted her to move in with her tech-bro then-fiancé in the Financial District, The Post exclusively reported in June.

The newly-drawn congressional district that she is hoping to represent includes almost all of Lower Manhattan, including Chinatown, as well as swaths of Brownstone Brooklyn.

Ahn encouraged residents in the newly-drawn district not to vote for Niou in the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary, saying it’s “dangerous” to have her advance to a national position.

“On paper she has a platform for working people, but she very much uses the power she has to further exploit the community.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City

NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis

“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Working Families Party#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democrat#Joy Luck Palace
Washington Examiner

We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse

In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Salon

13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

In mess over Secret Service texts, Dems fear possible cover-up

It was just last week when two powerful House Democrats — Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Jan. 6 committee and the Homeland Security Committee — sent a provocative letter. The lawmakers wrote to Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, urging him to step aside from his office’s investigation into the Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act

Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy