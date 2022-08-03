ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New Red Sox Prospect Relishing Chance To Play For Organization

By Greg Dudek
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
NBC Sports

Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves

What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

There’s logic in the Red Sox’ decision making, but it hasn’t kept them from being a mess

The Red Sox traded their starting catcher, but added a few players while they hover around .500. The danger in being both a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline was the likelihood it would make the Red Sox successful at neither. Three days later, here we are, another pleasant surprise series against the Astros followed by a flop to open their trip to sweltering Kansas City.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Vázquez
NBC Sports

Marcelo Mayer update: Top Red Sox prospect continues torrid stretch

The 2022 Boston Red Sox aren't exactly World Series contenders, but at least the future looks bright. The brightest star in Boston's farm system is shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Mayer has lofty expectations as the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, but he's been living up to the hype this season with the Single-A Affiliate Salem (Va.) Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox reveal Eric Hosmer's new jersey number ahead of debut

The Boston Red Sox have activated Eric Hosmer to the major league roster ahead of his debut Thursday night, and they've also given him a new jersey number. The Red Sox revealed that Hosmer will wear No. 35. He'll be the 31st player in Red Sox history to wear the number. The most recent players to use it are Matt Andriese (2021), Josh Osich (2020) and Steven Wright (2013-2019).
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy