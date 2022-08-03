ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night.

Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time.

A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night.

A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how many shots were fired.

“I’m not sure. I can’t even get an answer from her now. I heard two things, but I thought it was the kids playing with something,” the caller said. “She just hung up on the FaceTime. She just said a bullet came through.”

The caller said on the call she was getting in her vehicle to head that way.

Around 8 p.m., Greensboro police units and orange cones could be seen blocking off the 2400 Block of Charlotte Street.

We tried speaking to neighbors on camera about the terrifying moments, but no one wanted to speak out of fear of retaliation.

Some neighbors did tell FOX8 off camera they remember seeing the gray Nissan with black tinted windows pull up on the backside of the complex before hearing about 10 shots firing off.

Neighbors pointed out a bullet hole on the backside of the building on the third floor of the complex.

Although no one was hurt, neighbors say they are fed up with the violence.

“This is ridiculous,” a 911 caller said.

Greensboro police have not identified a suspect.

If you know who is involved, they want to hear from you.

