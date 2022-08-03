ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, MD

Train hits tractor trailer in Frederick County causing delays

By Jonathan Rizk
 3 days ago

BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — An Amtrak train crashed into the back of a tractor trailer in Brunswick, Md. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Frederick County Fire & Rescue, a tractor trailer was on the railroad tracks because of a backup when an Amtrak train came through the area. There was nowhere for the tractor trailer to go, and the train collided with the rear passenger side of the tractor trailer, which then hit a passenger truck. The passenger truck’s driver, a man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The tractor trailer driver, the passenger in the other truck, and all 142 Amtrak passengers refused to be transported. As a result, South Maple Avenue was closed.

The incident caused delays for other trains using the tracks .

Amtrak released the following statement:

On August 3, Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 was traveling from Washington DC to Chicago at approximately. 5:20 pm when a vehicle obstructing the track came into contact with the train in Brunswick. There were no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard. The train was delayed about one hour while local authorities investigated.

