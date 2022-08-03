Carlsbad Created a Police Engagement Commission, Spurning Advocate Calls for Oversight Role

Read on voiceofsandiego.org
Morning Report: Carlsbad Passes on Police Oversight Commission
The city of Carlsbad spent the last two years in meetings with activists and residents to reach a compromise on police reforms. The council has settled on a Community-Police Engagement Commission, which would allow for discussions between police and a citizen body, but would do little for accountability. The commission...
Morning Report: City Attorney Wants to Settle with Broker Who Helped City Buy a Hotel from a Company He Invested In
City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Thursday that she reached a deal to settle the city’s lawsuit against Jim Neil, the real estate broker who helped the city purchase a hotel from a company from which he had just bought 40,000 shares. The deal she proposed has Neil giving the...
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
San Diego County Fire is taking over responsibility for fire and EMS services in Ramona
RAMONA, Calif. — Ramona has been underserved for emergency medical services for decades and receiving additional medical and fire protection services for its 40,000 people is a huge win for this area. Fire Station 80 in Ramona is one of three fire stations located in the heart of this...
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
Officials Upset to Learn of City Attorney Deal with Broker Accused of Conflict in Hotel Purchases
City Attorney Mara Elliott says she’s ready to settle the city’s lawsuit against Jim Neil, the broker who helped the city purchase a Kearny Mesa hotel after he invested in the property’s corporate owner. Under the deal, Neil would return $1 million he collected in fees for...
Illegal dwellers evicted from property in Escondido, cleanup almost complete
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A property in Escondido that has been a nuisance for years is finally being cleaned up. Neighbors contacted CBS 8 in April, complaining about junk on the property, disturbances, and people living there illegally. The land off West El Norte Parkway has now been cleared and...
Village drivers irked by 'sneak attack' in parking enforcement
A perceived increase in parking enforcement in select parts of La Jolla's Village is irking some residents who have received multiple citations after seeing minimal ticketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs on I-805 to encourage people to visit San Diego's Convoy District
Some new signs are being placed along Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area to encourage people to visit restaurants and businesses in the Convoy District.
Couple reported missing in San Diego County
EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
San Diego joins other cities in restricting cops' use of surveillance technology
San Diego is joining the ranks of cities clamping down on surveillance technology. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the City Council has given a final greenlight to an ordinance requiring approval for tech that can identify and track individuals, such as body and streetlight cameras. Municipal government workers will have to outline the intended uses of a surveillance system, while a new privacy advisory board and residents will be asked for input. Councillors will also conduct yearly reviews of in-use systems.
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
San Diego hearing officer clears path for condo conversion project on La Jolla Boulevard
With no one opposed, a San Diego hearing officer approved a proposal for land containing two houses on La Jolla Boulevard allowing them to be sold separately under a condominium conversion.
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
Ex-COO Denies Ordering Purge of 101 Ash Docs
This story has been updated. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office dropped a bombshell in May when it alleged former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell ordered a purge of computer and cell phone records about the city’s handling of 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza. Yet the former...
Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement
In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
20-year-old orca dies at SeaWorld San Diego following infection
A 20-year-old orca died Thursday night at SeaWorld due to an infection, according to the entertainment company.
North County Celtic Queen Pageant seeks applicants
Applicants are sought for the North County Celtic Queen Pageant. Applicants are sought for the North County Celtic Queen Pageant. Single girls, ages 13-28, living in North County can enter the pageant. Candidates do not need to be of Irish heritage. Court members will be awarded prizes and gifts, and become goodwill ambassadors for the North County communities.
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
