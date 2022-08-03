ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad Created a Police Engagement Commission, Spurning Advocate Calls for Oversight Role

By Catherine Allen
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on voiceofsandiego.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Police Training#Civilian Oversight
2urbangirls.com

Couple reported missing in San Diego County

EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
EL CAJON, CA
Engadget

San Diego joins other cities in restricting cops' use of surveillance technology

San Diego is joining the ranks of cities clamping down on surveillance technology. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the City Council has given a final greenlight to an ordinance requiring approval for tech that can identify and track individuals, such as body and streetlight cameras. Municipal government workers will have to outline the intended uses of a surveillance system, while a new privacy advisory board and residents will be asked for input. Councillors will also conduct yearly reviews of in-use systems.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Egypt
Voice of San Diego

Ex-COO Denies Ordering Purge of 101 Ash Docs

This story has been updated. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office dropped a bombshell in May when it alleged former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell ordered a purge of computer and cell phone records about the city’s handling of 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza. Yet the former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

North County Celtic Queen Pageant seeks applicants

Applicants are sought for the North County Celtic Queen Pageant. Applicants are sought for the North County Celtic Queen Pageant. Single girls, ages 13-28, living in North County can enter the pageant. Candidates do not need to be of Irish heritage. Court members will be awarded prizes and gifts, and become goodwill ambassadors for the North County communities.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy