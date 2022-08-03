Remains of 2 kids killed in Philly row-house bombing returned: brother

Read on www.pennlive.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
WRAL
'I can finally rid them of the city that helped murder them': Two Black girls killed in Philadelphia police bombing to be laid to rest in Fayetteville burial
Fayetteville, N.C. — Lionell Dotson has grown up in Fayetteville without his two older sisters. "I never got to hold my sisters' hands, I never got to hear their voices," he said. "I never got to grow up with them." They were killed in a bombing less than 40...
Shooting In North Philadelphia Leaves 3 Men Injured, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men are recovering after a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting erupted on the 3500 block of Warnock Street just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. One man is in critical condition, the two others are stable. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philadelphia
Officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Looking For Female Shooter In Philly
Philadelphia Police are trying to find a female that facied herself a tough street thug. It was back on July 31, 2022 that she allegedly tried to kill someone by shooting them. No motive was given. The detail on the shooting are below. 21XX N. DARIEN ST, ON HWY (...
Police Identify Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 19th and Berks Streets. Police identified the man as Diniar Khawyne Camp of Philadelphia. Police say they found him dead on the street, shot multiple times throughout his body. They are still searching for the shooter. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.
CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
phl17.com
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
‘Put The Guns Down’: Activists Call For Peace As Philadelphia’s Homicide Rate Continues To Outpace Deadliest Year On Record
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –As Philadelphia’s homicide rate outpaces this time last year, activists are reacting to the rising numbers and they are calling for peace. On Saturday, they marched down Baltimore Avenue to Cobbs Creek Park. The Commandoes Drill and Drum team led the march for peace as they made their way towards the Tyhir Barnes Anti-Gun Violence Memorial Basketball Classic. “I just say, ‘Put the guns down,’” Tanisha Pratt-Thomas said. “Just put the guns down, it’s heartbreaking for parents to lose their child.” For Pratt-Thomas, it’s personal. On Saturday, her son would be 21 years old. “Tyhir was 15 when he was killed, and...
Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
Police Identify Man Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Derrick Blye of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say Blye was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
phl17.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in a double shooting in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting in Kensington where a man died Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3100 block of Rorer Street around 9:43 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and was found lying on the...
Toddler was burned before dying with drugs in her system: NJ prosecutors
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill, N.J., last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been identified only by her initials, tested positive for...
Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
Police Arrest Santos Diaz In Connection To Shooting Of 10-Month-Old Girl In Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the 45-year-old man wanted after a 10-month-old was shot in Kensington last weekend. Santos Diaz was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police say they will release more information once formal charges are completed. The shooting happened after police say a verbal and physical altercation broke out at a home on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. Officers were called to the home around 10:40 a.m. and found the baby girl suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand. The baby was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital...
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
