Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Maryland; 1 injured, fire officials say

Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damaage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
Amtrak train hits flatbed truck in Maryland
An Amtrak train heading from Washington, D.C., to Chicago hit a truck Wednesday. Amtrak says there were more than 140 passengers and crew on board, and no one was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Party bus rams into several parked vehicles on North Side; Charges pending
CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles parked along North Side streets were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles. The 45-year-old driver continued driving...
Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road
A small plane ended up on a north suburban road late Friday after its pilot was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure, officials said. The Piper PA-28 Cherokee landed about 10:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue near Artaius Parkway in Libertyville, according to police in neighboring Vernon Hills who responded to the scene.
Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say
COLESVILLE, Md. — Thursday's severe storms are responsible for a house fire in Colesville, Maryland, according to firefighters. Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said fire crews were called to the 100 block of Carlisle Drive off of Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville for a reported house fire.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The 29-year-old was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city’s Chatham neighborhood when another man fired shots. The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot...
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Chicago police issue alert of series of commercial burglaries in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents of a series of commercial business burglaries this week. The incidents all happened in the Morgan Park area in the early morning hours. Police say the burglars break a window to gain entry to the businesses, then take items and money.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 just after 10 p.m. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Police and COPA said an off-duty officer was...
Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home
LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
CFD adds firefighter Michael Pickering's badge to memorial wall
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department honored a paramedic who lost his life to COVID-19. On Thursday, the family of Michael Pickering added his badge to the memorial wall at the fire academy in South Loop. The department is also dedicating a brick to the 45-year-old at the Firefighter Memorial Park.He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood.Pickering died last October after contracting COVID. He was the 4th Chicago firefighter to die from the virus.
Union Station Polar Express train ride cancelled due to staff shortages
CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023. According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel […]
Thieves with postal master keys target Edgewater building; postal carriers' union demands change
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves brazenly broke into an Edgewater neighborhood apartment building and swiped mail and packages.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, postal carriers are now pushing for a big delivery change.Missing mail is nothing new. It is a problem we have been reporting on for years.We also have been asking about postal master keys, or arrow keys – the keys used to open mailboxes – for just as long. The problem with the yes is that many times, they are basically universal – and can open mailboxes across an entire area.This latest case in Edgewater...
Passenger fires gunshots on board Pace bus traveling on the Bishop Ford: State police
The Pace bus was traveling outbound on the Ford near 130th street when, Illinois State Police said, an argument between passengers escalated to the point that shots were fired. It happened at about 3:45 pm. Nobody was hit.
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another wounded after shots fired in Loop parking lot, police say
CHICAGO -- One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a parking lot in the Loop. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing in a parking lot about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
Man, 75, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident occurred in the 3300 block of West Belmont. At about 8:51 p.m., a 75-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a 19-year-old woman driving a Sedan and traveling eastbound on Belmont.
Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating
A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.
21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating.
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
