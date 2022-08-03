ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon teen died Wednesday evening from life-threatening injuries following a crash the same afternoon.

The crash happened about four miles north of Sheldon at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street around 12:32 p.m.

According to Iowa State Patrol, a 15-year-old male was driving a Honda scooter west on 280th Street approaching an intersection. At the same time, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Bonnie Jean Allison, 71, of Spencer, was going south on the highway towards the intersection.

Authorities investigating fatal crash in in Turner County, S.D.

The scooter then collided with the car, the crash report states . The motorcycle came to a stop at the intersection, and the car came to a stop 300 feet south of the intersection.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where later died from life-threatening injuries while Allison was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP.

