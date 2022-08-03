Phillies Look to Extend Hot Streak Against Reeling Nationals

The Washington Nationals travel to Philadelphia to take on the red-hot Phillies.

The Washington Nationals were Major League Baseball's worst team before the trade deadline. Now they've lost a generational talent in Juan Soto and their second most valuable player Josh Bell.

To say the Nationals are fielding a diminished squad right now is an understatement. And the Philadelphia Phillies have been handling diminished squads quite well in the past week.

Sweeping a four-game series against the last place Pittsburgh Pirates almost seemed too easy for the Phillies. Now, with the additions of David Robertson, Brandon Marsh and Noah Syndergaard, they're taking on one of MLB's worst teams in recent memory.

Game One: Thursday 7:05 p.m. - NBCSP | Paolo Espino vs Noah Syndergaard

Paolo Espino has been the Nationals only consistently above average starter in 2022. With an ERA+ of 104, he's the closest thing they have to an ace. Granted his best work has come from the bullpen. There he sports an ERA of 2.03 in 20 appearances. In nine starts, he's averaged just over 4 1/3 innings and a 4.95 ERA.

Noah Syndergaard faces the Houston Astros in Anaheim. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Syndergaard will be making his much anticipated Phillies debut on Tuesday. It comes less than a full season away from his final start with the New York Mets, the team for which he was supposed to be the future. Expectations are not as high for Syndergaard in Philly, but he'll provide some much needed depth to a taxed starting rotation.

Game Two: Friday 7:05 p.m. - Apple TV+ | Josiah Gray vs Kyle Gibson

The Nationals have found semi-consistent starts for young righty Josiah Gray. He came to D.C. with Keibert Ruiz in Washington's trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Gray has held opposing hitters to a 4.59 ERA, but his 5.30 FIP suggests some regression.

Josiah Gray was the centerpiece of 2021's biggest trade deadline maneuver. © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson has been wildly inconsistent of late. Three of his July starts lasted six or more innings with two or fewer runs allowed, while the other two were each of less than 4 1/3 innings, with six runs allowed in both. Will the Phillies get "Cy" Gibson or "Adam Eaton" Gibson? If the Nationals lineup has anything to say about it, likely the former.

Game Three: Saturday 6:05 p.m. - NBCSP | Patrick Corbin vs Ranger Suárez

Pat Corbin has been a disaster. Since signing a 6-year, $140 million contract prior to 2019, he has a 4.89 ERA over 97 starts. 2022 has been the worst of his four seasons in the nation's capital. A 6.57 ERA spearheads the stat line of what may be MLB's worst starting pitcher. However, he may soon be due for some regression, as his FIP is a somewhat more respectable 4.66.

Ranger Suárez reestablished his dominance in Pittsburgh. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ranger Suárez may have rediscovered the success he found in 2021. He didn't allow a single earned run in the month of July. Granted, Suárez only pitched 16 innings, but his FIP was also a miniscule 1.68. The crafty Venezuelan has almost entirely stopped walking batters and has also begun striking more out, so it's no wonder he's found success of late.

Game Four: Sunday 1:35 p.m. - NBCSP, MLB Network | Cory Abbott vs Aaron Nola

The book is not yet out on Cory Abbott. He's pitched just nine Major League innings in 2022, allowing one run. He made his second career big league start Tuesday against the New York Mets and quite surprisingly allowed only four baserunners over five shutout innings. His 2022 minor league numbers, aren't as appealing however. In 34 1/3 innings he's pitched to a 4.98 ERA with 5.0 BB/9.

Aaron Nola struck out 10 over 8 1/3 innings in Miami on July 17. © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola put together a solid July. His walk-rate was infinitesimal, 1.0 per nine innings, but he allowed three home runs and a higher BABIP (.295) than he would like. Over 35 innings in the month, he pitched to a 3.60 ERA. Respectable, but perhaps not what the team had become accustomed to in 2022.

