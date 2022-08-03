Electrical Issue Behind Fire at Historic Prosper Church, Fire Marshal Says

Read on www.nbcdfw.com
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Celina FD responds to house fire, GoFundMe created for impacted family
The Celina Fire Department responded to a house fire on Rawhide Road on Thursday. The department received the call regarding the fire at 6:45 p.m., the fire was fully involved by the time units arrived on location. The department stated that multiple agencies provided mutual aid because the fire started spot fires in the area.
KXII.com
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire
SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Human remains have been found after putting out a fire in Savoy. Several acres of grass on FM 1752 in Savoy caught fire Friday. That’s where police say human skeletal remains were found. Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood. Hagood was reported missing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wise County Fire Prompted Evacuations After Flames From Vehicle Ignited Grass Fire
Flames from a vehicle ignited a grass fire Wednesday night in Wise County, prompting evacuations, authorities say. First responders were first called out for the vehicle fire at about 9 p.m. off U.S. 287 and Pioneer Road, along the northern edge of the city of Rhome, said Cody Powell, Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record
Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
sachsenews.com
Resident staying positive after fire loss
One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death
A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture. In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars
Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
dpdbeat.com
Arrests made in the homicide at 2400 Rugged Drive East
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:29 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East. When officers arrived they found an unknown Latin male shot several times inside a parked car. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘He Was My Hero, My Protector': Family of Arlington Man Lit on Fire, Killed, Shares Story
The family of an Arlington man who died after investigators say he was intentionally set on fire by his girlfriend is sharing his story as they fight for justice. Ricky Doyle, 25, died this week after a two-week fight in the hospital. Doyle’s little sister, Mikayla, said on July 18,...
fox4news.com
18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
WFAA
Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas
DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride
Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
