Yreka, CA

Thunderstorms bring rain, flash flooding to McKinney Fire; Yreka evacuation orders lifted

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

Thunderstorms that lit up Siskiyou County on Tuesday evening poured rain on the McKinney Fire but also caused severe flash flooding.

"We received up to 3 inches of heavy rain Tuesday night (from) thunderstorms," said Amy Travis from the Siskiyou County Emergency Operations Center. "It led to some mud and debris flows."

The McKinney Fire, about 4 miles west of Yreka in western Siskiyou County, has burned more than 57,000 acres and destroyed numerous buildings since it started Friday afternoon. Four bodies have been recovered in the Klamath River area.

Highway 96 remained closed from its junction with Highway 263 north of Yreka to Scott River Road.

On Wednesday afternoon, residents of Yreka and Hawkinsville who had been under evacuation orders could return to their homes, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services said.

The following areas were downgraded to evacuation warnings, which encompass the areas of Yreka from Fairchild/Shasta Avenue west to the edge of the residential district:

Yreka Zones:

  • YRE – 3624-A
  • YRE – 3624-B
  • YRE – 3621-B
  • YRE – 3621-C
  • YRE – 3618-D
  • YRE – 3615-B
  • YRE – 3612-A

Siskiyou Zones:

  • SIS – 3404-A
  • SIS – 3508-A
  • SIS – 3609-B

Yreka Police Chief Mark Gilman said the fire remains a danger to Yreka and residents should exercise caution.

"Please don’t treat this as a full opening," Gilman said. "If you have a place to stay, please stay there."

The chief said police will continue to have saturation patrols in the warning zones.

"If you need to go back to your home, please remember that it is now designated a warning zone. A warning zone means be ready to move out at a moment’s notice," he said.

Meanwhile, unusual fire activity Wednesday afternoon prompted deputies to issue an evacuation warning west of where the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex is burning in western Siskiyou County.

The warning covered the southwest end of the McKinney Fire evacuation zone.

"Residents in Zone SIS-1111 should be ready to leave immediately should fire activity increase," deputies said. The areas are:

  • North of Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96
  • South of Forest Route 19n01
  • East of Forest Route 19n01, Highway 96
  • West of Highway 96

The sheriff's office said there were no evacuation orders or warnings for the community of Happy Camp.

Storms cause flooding

Travis said the sheriff's office issued evacuation warnings for some areas in the flood zone "as a precaution just because it was happening so quickly Tuesday night."

The sheriff's office posted a video of flash flooding on Whitney Creek off Highway 97 in eastern Siskiyou County and also shared a photo of a truck stuck in mud at a bridge near Humbug Road in the McKinney Fire area.

A private contractor was inside the truck and suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

The bridge where the flooding hit is known by locals as the OHV Bridge. Siskiyou County authorities confirmed Wednesday morning the bridge was still standing, Travis said.

"The rain, although it caused some mudslide issues, it did help sort of moderate the fire's spread Tuesday night. So it did help the firefighters," Travis said.

While Tuesday's showers kept the McKinney Fire from growing significantly, it did gain 1,060 acres in size. The blaze was at 57,519 acres Wednesday morning compared to 56,459 acres Tuesday night.

"With the rainfall also comes hazardous debris, such as mud, downed trees and rockfall, ultimately causing fire personnel to work more cautiously in these area of the fire," fire officials said.

Zero percent containment explained

Asked why the blaze remained at 0% containment Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Mike Lindbery said containing a fire takes time.

"It's a process. It isn't a matter of just scratching a line around the fire's edge," he said.

Constructing a fire line typically begins with stopping flames from creeping using a hand crew or dozer to hold embers that are blowing off a fire. The line needs to be improved and wind tested, Lindbery said.

"We don't want to just get a line in there and call it good," he said. "It's like putting a border around the fire and then that border kind of fades to the inside to take the heat out."

Firefighters' luck with the weather may soon run out. Drier and hotter weather is in the forecast.

"Increased fire activity is anticipated over the next few days," fire officials said Wednesday.

Gusty winds from 15 to 20 mph were possible in drainage areas.

\Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Thunderstorms bring rain, flash flooding to McKinney Fire; Yreka evacuation orders lifted

