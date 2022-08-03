ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

'We can feel the love everywhere we go': Cedar Falls community unites to honor the Schmidts

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Leaves on the trees surrounding Overman Park in Cedar Falls danced in the light wind Tuesday, a welcome relief from the over 100 degree heat. They ruffled, creating a calming, almost white noise effect.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green stood in the center of the city's park behind a lectern atop a table wrapped in blue tablecloth and adorned with flowers. He looked down at a few framed photos of the Schmidt family — Tyler, Sarah and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula — who were killed by a gunman while they were camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. The presumed gunman killed himself, law enforcement said.

“We hold this celebration to memorialize how much Sarah, Tyler and Lula meant to us as friends, neighbors, co-workers and classmates,” he said, looking out at the more than 200 people who gathered at the park Tuesday evening to celebrate the Schmidt family’s lives.

A 'heart for the community'

The Schmidt family had called Cedar Falls home since just 2018, but their impact was deep.

Green said the family was very engaged with the community. He could think of few other families, he said, whose loss would have been felt as intensely as the Schmidts'.

Sarah Schmidt worked as a library assistant at the Cedar Falls Public Library, where her joy for learning inspired adults and children alike, family and friends said.

Green told the Des Moines Register of a time when she asked him to do a presentation on maps for the library community, a project he knew he did not have enough time to undertake.

“But it was Sarah asking,” he said, “so I was like, ‘OK, I’ll make the time.’”

“She just had that kind of personality. She would rope you in with her enthusiasm,” he said.

He had hoped that she would one day run for the Cedar Falls City Council and maybe even become mayor, he said.

“She had that great of a heart for the community,” he said.

Sarah and Tyler Schmidt shared their love of learning and exploring. Tyler Schmidt's friends said he was a loving and kind soul who obsessed over board games, Mountain Dew and his family.

“He always had a smile on his face, regardless of the situation, which made even bad ones seem OK,” Gene Dasher, Tyler Schmidt’s co-worker and friend, wrote in a reflection that was read at the memorial.

Friends and family recalled at the event that the Schmidts imparted their joy and passion for learning to their children. Their son, Arlo, 9, survived the attack.

Deb Crippen, the self-described lunch lady at Lincoln Elementary School, where both Lula and Arlo were students, said Lula had a natural instinct for asking questions.

“Lula would come up to our dish room and she asked us ‘How does that work?'” Crippen said with a laugh. She said she was confused and asked Lula to clarify what she meant. “That machine that does the dishes, how does that work?” Lula pressed.

It was moments like these, Crippen said, that showcased Lula’s sweet, goofy and curious demeanor.

“I’m sure going to miss her,” she said.

While friends and family mourned the Schmidts' passing, they said they were comforted by the knowledge that they always did their best to make the world around them a better place.

“That’s the legacy they leave — is wanting to learn more, and be more and do more, for the sake of bettering the world around them,” Green said.

People from near and far attend the celebration of life

Friends, family and even strangers traveled far and wide to come honor the Schmidt family’s legacy on Tuesday night.

Josh Boldt, the city manager for Maquoketa, said he traveled the more than 100 miles with that city's mayor to Cedar Falls to show support.

“If you go into a coffee shop, people are still thinking about it and talking about it. People are still reeling from it in some way,” he said.

Even though he did not know the Schmidt family, Boldt felt the emotion of the event.

“I lost one of my best friends in a northern Illinois shooting back in the day, and I know a lot of this can be overwhelming for the family,” he said with tears welling in his eyes.

Others who did not know the Schmidts directly said they felt compelled to come to support the extended family.

Friends of Jean Morehouse, Sarah Schmidt’s mother, said they drove about four hours to be there for her. Throughout the memorial, they said they were struck by how much Sarah Schmidt resembled her mom, from her outlook on life to the way she cared for others.

Colleagues of Tim Schmidt, Tyler’s father, expressed a similar sentiment.

“You’d have thought the way they described Tyler, his dad must have set the example, because that’s exactly why everybody loves him,” Pam Delagardelle, Tyler’s father’s colleague, said while holding back tears.

Tim Schmidt's co-workers attended the event en masse to support the Schmidt family, Delagardelle said. They wore blue UnityPoint Health T-shirts that read “Our Community Matters.”

Those who were close to the Schmidts said they were touched that so many people, from all areas and all walks of life, came to support them.

“First I have to say, ‘Wow,” Sarah Schmidt’s sister, Jana Morehouse , said during the event. “I think this is pretty incredible that all of you would come out to support us and to support Arlo and to remember my sister, my brother-in-law and my niece.”

“We can feel the love everywhere we go from all of you,” she said.

'This is for Arlo'

Throughout the event, people cried, held hands, laughed and smiled. Close friends and colleagues shared memories of the Schmidts, from Lula playing tag in a bright yellow Pikachu costume on Halloween and Tyler Schmidt’s love of Peeps and ice cream to Sarah Schmidt’s studies of aquatic ecology and her passion for arts and crafts.

The community grieved together. Green said he hopes the event will offer people time to heal together, too.

“The most important consideration is ensuring that everything that happens tonight in some way brings us forward,” he said before the event.

Green and others also made sure the event centered on providing love and support to Arlo, who now ventures on a difficult path forward without his family.

As the hourlong memorial service came to a close, Green thanked everyone for coming and then looked directly at a camera recording the event.

“This service isn’t just for us here tonight. This is for Arlo,” he said.

“Arlo, speaking to you, I want you to know how much your community loves you. You are Cedar Falls,” Green said.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

