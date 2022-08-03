ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Man held on $2 million bond in fatal stabbing, Gulfport police say

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Gulfport police have arrested a man on a murder charge after a stabbing in the 15000 block of St. Charles Street.

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, was arrested Aug. 3, and charged on one count of murder, Gulfport police said in a press release.

Police arrived to the scene around 12:40 a.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim died from his injuries at a local hospital.

According to police, Moore and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation that escalated into a fatal stabbing.

The victim has been identified, but the Harrison County Coroner’s office has not yet released his name to the public.

Moore was taken to the Harrison County jail where he is held on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegazebogazette.com

Sheriff Arrests Suspect for Grand Larceny in Rural Pass Christian

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested suspect; Brandon Cutrer, who resides in Gulfport for one felony count of Grand Larceny in rural Pass Christian. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Heritage Lane, Pass Christian for a report...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WPMI

Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
MOBILE, AL
thegazebogazette.com

Juvenile Arrested at Harrison Central for Gun Possession

On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15 year old Juvenile who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Gulfport, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
SLIDELL, LA
WJTV 12

Father charged with child neglect after Forrest County infant dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 32-year-old father faces serious charges after the death of his five-month-old daughter in Forrest County. Steven Busha has been charged with three counts of child neglect. On Friday, he was given a $200,000 bond. The mother of his child, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, received a $662,000 bond. Investigators said the high […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell

An unrestrained passenger was killed early Saturday when his sedan crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office identified the victim as Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Louisiana State Police said Rapp was riding in the back seat of a 2021...
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Moore
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder

On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Alabama man pleads guilty to shooting Mississippi K9

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A man from Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty to shooting a Moss Point Police K9. Prosecutors said Richard J. McGuire, 44, pled guilty to one one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. He appeared in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport on […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
PERRY COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
3K+
Followers
148
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy