Man held on $2 million bond in fatal stabbing, Gulfport police say

Gulfport police have arrested a man on a murder charge after a stabbing in the 15000 block of St. Charles Street.

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, was arrested Aug. 3, and charged on one count of murder, Gulfport police said in a press release.

Police arrived to the scene around 12:40 a.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim died from his injuries at a local hospital.

According to police, Moore and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation that escalated into a fatal stabbing.

The victim has been identified, but the Harrison County Coroner’s office has not yet released his name to the public.

Moore was taken to the Harrison County jail where he is held on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.