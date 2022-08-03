ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC subway use is rebounding faster on weekends than weekdays

By Skylar Woodhouse
NewsTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

List of street closures in Manhattan for Summer Streets

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Summer Streets is back this year, and over 300,000 New Yorkers are expected to join in on the festivities.  As expected, several streets in Manhattan will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the event, starting from 7 a.m. up until 1 p.m. Here is a list of all the street closures […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Davey
Washington Square News

Cornell student rescues man from subway tracks seconds before train arrives

Bryce Demopoulos, a senior at Cornell University, pulled a stranger off of the subway tracks at a subway station in the Bronx just moments before a No. 6 train approached the station at about 6 a.m. on Thursday. “It was pretty surreal,” Demopoulos, a Roosevelt Island resident, said of the...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Public Transit#New York City Subway#New Yorkers
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY
newyorkled.com

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy