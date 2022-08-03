$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Surpasses 3,000 for First Time

Read on www.cryptoglobe.com
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
bitcoinist.com
Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens
Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 5
cryptoglobe.com
Institutional Investors and Other Large Traders See Bitcoin ($BTC) Reach $32,000 This Year
Institutional investors and other large traders remain bullish on the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) and see it rally to $32,000 this year, despite the crypto market downturn that has been enduring in the first half of the year. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market maker that buys and sells with institutions and...
ambcrypto.com
Is Shiba Inu ETH whales’ favorite? Price action could be key
Bear markets come and go, but investors’ love for SHIB remains forever. Well, that’s exactly the case here as we see Shiba Inu’s yet another bond with dominant buyers. The #15th ranked cryptocurrency saw a fresh 3% surge at press time as it traded at $0.00001. Even the total market capitalization rose by 3.5% on CoinMarketCap. This spark does, indeed, point towards a potential bullish bias that might continue in the coming days.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
Motley Fool
Why This One Country Alone Can Send Bitcoin and Ethereum Higher
Brazilian banks are now offering more crypto-related products. More countries will likely follow this path to remain competitive in the global economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
biztoc.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says One Leading Ethereum Rival Is the Most Underrated Crypto Asset
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that he’s identified the most underrated crypto asset. In a new interview with Fortune, crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says that Solana (SOL) is the most overlooked digital asset despite its recent struggles. “Most underrated token right now… I think the answer in some sense is Solana,” he says.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
