ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New Spirit Airline service to Reno launches this month at Harry Reid Airport

By Martha Cruz
news3lv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Ghostbar reopens at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ghostbar, the popular rooftop venue, has finally reopened at Palms Casino Resort. The nightlife icon welcomed back guests on Wednesday atop the 55th floor of the resort. Singer Skye Dee Miles and Palms general manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey celebrated the occasion by leading a "funk-filled...
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas patient care technician heals through singing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient care technician at a Las Vegas hospital is developing quite a reputation. Roberto Esquivel is becoming known around Southern Hills Hospital for singing to patients. The hospital shared video of Esquivel meeting with a patient and explaining how he started his form of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
State
Idaho State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Microschools' promote alternative education model in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With classes set to resume at Las Vegas public schools on Monday, several so-called "microschools" are promoting themselves as a possible alternative for children's education. Las Vegas-based group The Learning Outpost hosted an open house on Saturday to connect families with leaders of a half-dozen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
news3lv.com

Las Vegas barbershop offers free haircuts, supplies in back-to-school drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas barbershop hosted its first annual back-to-school drive Saturday, giving away haircuts and more for children before they return to the classroom. MJ Bradford's 307 organized the event, which featured haircuts along with food, music and activities for kids. Free school supplies were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Las Vegas#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Reno Tahoe Airport#Spirit Airlines
news3lv.com

Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Residents in the Las Vegas valley conserved tens of millions of gallons of water last week thanks to storms that blew through Southern Nevada. That update comes from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is urging residents to shut off sprinklers and other forms of landscape irrigation as more rain enters the forecast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
news3lv.com

Alejandra Guzmán to perform at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This fall, Alejandra Guzmán, regarded as the "Queen of Rock," “La Reina de Corazones” and the "Madonna of Latin America,” will perform her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Fresh from a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Staying active with your family

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy