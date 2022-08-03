New Spirit Airline service to Reno launches this month at Harry Reid Airport

Read on news3lv.com
news3lv.com
Ghostbar reopens at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ghostbar, the popular rooftop venue, has finally reopened at Palms Casino Resort. The nightlife icon welcomed back guests on Wednesday atop the 55th floor of the resort. Singer Skye Dee Miles and Palms general manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey celebrated the occasion by leading a "funk-filled...
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas patient care technician heals through singing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient care technician at a Las Vegas hospital is developing quite a reputation. Roberto Esquivel is becoming known around Southern Hills Hospital for singing to patients. The hospital shared video of Esquivel meeting with a patient and explaining how he started his form of...
Fox5 KVVU
LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
news3lv.com
'Microschools' promote alternative education model in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With classes set to resume at Las Vegas public schools on Monday, several so-called "microschools" are promoting themselves as a possible alternative for children's education. Las Vegas-based group The Learning Outpost hosted an open house on Saturday to connect families with leaders of a half-dozen...
news3lv.com
Arborist rescued in Las Vegas after slipping from safety harness 35 feet in air
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An arborist was rescued in a Las Vegas neighborhood after slipping from a safety harness and getting stuck 35 feet in the air Friday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says crews were called Friday morning about an arborist stuck in a palm tree near Pecos and Russell roads.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas barbershop offers free haircuts, supplies in back-to-school drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas barbershop hosted its first annual back-to-school drive Saturday, giving away haircuts and more for children before they return to the classroom. MJ Bradford's 307 organized the event, which featured haircuts along with food, music and activities for kids. Free school supplies were...
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
From Spain to Reno: Reno Phil's new CEO brings worldly perspective to Biggest Little City
Ignacio Barrón Viela's love for music started at his childhood home in Spain, but soon it will lead him to Reno. Barrón Viela will begin his new role as the president and CEO of the Reno Philharmonic on Oct. 26. "My parents bought me a cello when I was 5, and I remember also my...
KOLO TV Reno
Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
news3lv.com
Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Residents in the Las Vegas valley conserved tens of millions of gallons of water last week thanks to storms that blew through Southern Nevada. That update comes from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is urging residents to shut off sprinklers and other forms of landscape irrigation as more rain enters the forecast.
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
news3lv.com
Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West cities see high rates of sellers cut prices as housing market cools
In Reno, Nev., 33% of the homes listed for sale had a price drop in June, according to Realtor.com. That’s the highest rate in the nation. Not far behind the Biggest Little City is Nevada’s biggest city, Las Vegas, which ranks third at 31%. In all, six out...
news3lv.com
Alejandra Guzmán to perform at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This fall, Alejandra Guzmán, regarded as the "Queen of Rock," “La Reina de Corazones” and the "Madonna of Latin America,” will perform her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Fresh from a...
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
news3lv.com
Staying active with your family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
