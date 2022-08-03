Read on greenwichfreepress.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z: Digging the Vision for Mike’s Organic as a Community Hub
Mike Geller of Mike’s Organic appeared before the P&Z commission on Tuesday seeking approval for extra picnic tables. Geller, who operates Mike’s Organic, a retail market, out of Stamford, plans to relocate that business to 600 East Putnam Ave in Cos Cob, a space that has been an eyesore for years. The building was previously home to Patio.com. It was recently gutted and work is under way on the roof.
Norwalk P&Z Commission turns down Schoolhouse Academy plan
NORWALK, Conn. — West Norwalk residents won a victory Thursday when the Planning and Zoning Commission turned down an application for a private school at 32 Weed Ave., the former Dolce Center, now called LaKota Oaks. Discussion before the 4-3 decision centered on traffic. “If you were to ask...
Westport’s Rivers Edge Portfolio sells for $6.35M
The Rivers Edge Portfolio, which consists of two luxury rental apartment buildings and two mixed-use freestanding buildings – all situated along the Saugatuck River in Westport, has been sold for $6.35 million. The seller, Continental Finance Corp., was represented by Will Suarez, a principal at Avison Young, with support...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Postpone exits 16-17 project to protect Norwalk residents from pollution
An open letter to state Sen. Bob Duff; state Representatives Chris Perone, Stephanie Thomas, Lucy Dathan, Travis Simms, and Terrie Wood; Mayor Harry Rilling and the Norwalk Common Council:. The growing population in Fairfield County has resulted in increased passenger and truck volume on Interstate 95. East and Eastern Norwalk...
Register Citizen
Hardy Lane, Long Hill sites eyed for new Trumbull senior center
TRUMBULL — The town took a step toward settling on a final location for a new senior center as Public Works Director George Estrada recommended the Long Hill Administration Building or a town-owned plot on Hardy Lane as potential sites. “They’re really the only two sites that are town-owned...
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Historical Society Honors Financier and Preservationist Charles Royce with Preservation Award
Charles “Chuck” Royce, Greenwich resident and President and Chief Investment Officer of Royce & Associates, will be granted the Greenwich Historical Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award for his dedication to historic preservation and revitalization at the Historical Society’s Annual Meeting to be held at the Riverside Yacht Club on September 14.
Aquarion Water Company asking some customers to conserve water amid stage two drought
Aquarion Water Company is asking some residents to continue conserving water amid stage two drought conditions in some areas.
momcollective.com
Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants
Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
Sand artists take to Penfield Beach for annual Fairfield PAL contest
Organizers say it's a fun way for members of law enforcement to get together with the community without uniforms.
NewsTimes
SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022
The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
midislandtimes.com
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Silvermine Tavern
Located three miles away from the town center and just outside of New Canaan’s borders, the Silvermine Tavern has been an institution for most New Canaanites. The tavern, pictured above, was built by Joseph Cocker c. 1810 as a cotton factory. The business could not have been too successful because, when Cocker died in 1812, he had massive debts. The factory changed hands many times over the next few decades seemingly with each new owner adding to the building. These expansions included a weaving room, living quarters for employees, and eventually the incorporation of the gatehouse, which became the entrance to the Tavern. In the 1850s, the property was bought by Henry Guthrie, an English immigrant, who despite only being 22 at the time, owned three mills and a shipyard. He used the building to produce door knobs and handles for furniture. The finishing work was done by local girls in what became the main dining room of the tavern.
NewsTimes
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Motorcycle Crash Closes Commerce Drive
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a. motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street in Fairfield, CT. The. crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a...
NewsTimes
SEEN: Bethel Beer Festival 2022
The Bethel Beer Festival was held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in front of the Municipal Building in Bethel. The festival featured beer from local breweries like Bad Sons Beer Co., Charter Oak and Thimble Island Brewing Company. Were you SEEN?
heystamford.com
St Leo Fair Returns August 30 thru September 3 2022
Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall, …and the St. Leo Fair. If you’re from Stamford you know the St. Leo Fair is a traditional mark for another change of seasons. It’s that moment when reality hits and it’s time to put away summer clothes and pull out the school books.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
thehudsonindependent.com
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear
There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
