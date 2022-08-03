ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greenwichfreepress.com

P&Z: Digging the Vision for Mike’s Organic as a Community Hub

Mike Geller of Mike’s Organic appeared before the P&Z commission on Tuesday seeking approval for extra picnic tables. Geller, who operates Mike’s Organic, a retail market, out of Stamford, plans to relocate that business to 600 East Putnam Ave in Cos Cob, a space that has been an eyesore for years. The building was previously home to Patio.com. It was recently gutted and work is under way on the roof.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

Westport’s Rivers Edge Portfolio sells for $6.35M

The Rivers Edge Portfolio, which consists of two luxury rental apartment buildings and two mixed-use freestanding buildings – all situated along the Saugatuck River in Westport, has been sold for $6.35 million. The seller, Continental Finance Corp., was represented by Will Suarez, a principal at Avison Young, with support...
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Postpone exits 16-17 project to protect Norwalk residents from pollution

An open letter to state Sen. Bob Duff; state Representatives Chris Perone, Stephanie Thomas, Lucy Dathan, Travis Simms, and Terrie Wood; Mayor Harry Rilling and the Norwalk Common Council:. The growing population in Fairfield County has resulted in increased passenger and truck volume on Interstate 95. East and Eastern Norwalk...
Register Citizen

Hardy Lane, Long Hill sites eyed for new Trumbull senior center

TRUMBULL — The town took a step toward settling on a final location for a new senior center as Public Works Director George Estrada recommended the Long Hill Administration Building or a town-owned plot on Hardy Lane as potential sites. “They’re really the only two sites that are town-owned...
TRUMBULL, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Historical Society Honors Financier and Preservationist Charles Royce with Preservation Award

Charles “Chuck” Royce, Greenwich resident and President and Chief Investment Officer of Royce & Associates, will be granted the Greenwich Historical Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award for his dedication to historic preservation and revitalization at the Historical Society’s Annual Meeting to be held at the Riverside Yacht Club on September 14.
GREENWICH, CT
momcollective.com

Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants

Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022

The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
DANBURY, CT
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
BETHPAGE, NY
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Now & Then: Silvermine Tavern

Located three miles away from the town center and just outside of New Canaan’s borders, the Silvermine Tavern has been an institution for most New Canaanites. The tavern, pictured above, was built by Joseph Cocker c. 1810 as a cotton factory. The business could not have been too successful because, when Cocker died in 1812, he had massive debts. The factory changed hands many times over the next few decades seemingly with each new owner adding to the building. These expansions included a weaving room, living quarters for employees, and eventually the incorporation of the gatehouse, which became the entrance to the Tavern. In the 1850s, the property was bought by Henry Guthrie, an English immigrant, who despite only being 22 at the time, owned three mills and a shipyard. He used the building to produce door knobs and handles for furniture. The finishing work was done by local girls in what became the main dining room of the tavern.
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Motorcycle Crash Closes Commerce Drive

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a. motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street in Fairfield, CT. The. crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: Bethel Beer Festival 2022

The Bethel Beer Festival was held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in front of the Municipal Building in Bethel. The festival featured beer from local breweries like Bad Sons Beer Co., Charter Oak and Thimble Island Brewing Company. Were you SEEN?
BETHEL, CT
heystamford.com

St Leo Fair Returns August 30 thru September 3 2022

Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall, …and the St. Leo Fair. If you’re from Stamford you know the St. Leo Fair is a traditional mark for another change of seasons. It’s that moment when reality hits and it’s time to put away summer clothes and pull out the school books.
STAMFORD, CT
thehudsonindependent.com

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
ARDSLEY, NY

