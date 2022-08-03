Located three miles away from the town center and just outside of New Canaan’s borders, the Silvermine Tavern has been an institution for most New Canaanites. The tavern, pictured above, was built by Joseph Cocker c. 1810 as a cotton factory. The business could not have been too successful because, when Cocker died in 1812, he had massive debts. The factory changed hands many times over the next few decades seemingly with each new owner adding to the building. These expansions included a weaving room, living quarters for employees, and eventually the incorporation of the gatehouse, which became the entrance to the Tavern. In the 1850s, the property was bought by Henry Guthrie, an English immigrant, who despite only being 22 at the time, owned three mills and a shipyard. He used the building to produce door knobs and handles for furniture. The finishing work was done by local girls in what became the main dining room of the tavern.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO