Pittsburgh weather: Scattered showers, isolated storm possible Thursday

Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible throughout the day Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Keep an eye on the sky this weekend and be alert for quick-changing conditions. Scattered showers will develop from time to time throughout the day Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, too. While widespread flash flooding is not expected today, any heavy rain in areas already saturated from flooding Friday afternoon and evening could lead to additional flooding issues.
Periods of rain continue Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers continue this afternoon and should taper off as we get into the overnight. We will wake up to a couple of showers and patchy fog Sunday morning. Sunday should unfold a lot like today with showers around but plenty of dry periods through the day. Monday will repeat this trend before a cold front approaches on Tuesday and likely takes until late Wednesday/Thursday to clear the area. Once the front clears, it turns downright delightful heading into next weekend.
Pittsburgh weather: Shower chances stick around through the weekend
PITTSBURGH — Muggy with clouds overnight and some patchy fog possible. Saturday will include intervals of clouds and sun; still warm and muggy with an isolated shower threat. Sunday will also be partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated shower threat. Of the two weekend days, Sunday looks...
First Alert Weather: Heavy rains and storm chances expected Thursday afternoon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An active weather pattern has returned to the area and we now have a First Alert Weather Day for today.A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of Mercer and Lawrence counties until 1:45 p.m.ALERT: Thursday is a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy downpours that could lead to flooding in low-lying streams and creeks and flood-prone areas. This afternoon through the evening, there's a small potential for damaging winds.ALARM: Hot and humid feeling in the mid-90sToday we are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, but the big threat lies with excessive rainfall...
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
‘The road turned into a lake’: Parts of Aspinwall covered in water from flash flooding
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — There was plenty of damage in every direction on Freeport Road in Aspinwall after heavy rains swept through the area Friday afternoon. Several drivers found themselves stranded following flash flooding in the area. “Basically this entire street was covered in water, the road turned into...
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
NWS Pittsburgh: 2 tornadoes touched down during severe weather Monday
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The National Weather Service Pittsburgh announced that their survey teams found two tornadoes touched down in our region during Monday’s severe weather. The survey teams found damage tracks from the tornadoes. The first tornado happened near the intersection of Washington County; Ohio County, West Virginia;...
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
Parkway East ramp closures, traffic restrictions set this weekend
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced the following construction work and traffic restrictions on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Boulevard of the Allies ramp to the outbound (eastbound) Parkway East will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here is...
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in east central Ohio South central Columbiana County in east central Ohio Southwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Hancock County in northern West Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Cumberland, or near Wellsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Wellsville, Toronto, Chester, New Cumberland, Shippingport, Irondale, New Manchester, Empire, Stratton, Hookstown, Frankfort Springs, and Hammondsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Marshall County family’s farm upside-down after Monday night’s storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Homes across the Ohio Valley were damaged in Monday night’s storm, leaving countless residents without power in Dallas, West Virginia. Some residents say it was a quiet storm. That it snuck up on them but the tornado itself was ruthless. Over on Dallas Pike Road, a family’s barn was turned upside-down […]
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
Multiple agencies respond to incident in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A large first responder presence developed late Saturday evening in the city of Duquesne. Allegheny County dispatch confirms an incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening along the 1000 block of Ridge Street in Duquesne. According to authorities, at least three people were transported from...
Dormont Park aka the Castle Park
If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
